Fire destroys vacant furniture factory in Hickory; degree of damage poses challenge for investigators

The Catawba County Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a vacant furniture plant on 24th Street NE in Hickory overnight.

Catawba County Deputy Fire Marshal Jennifer Lowrance said there have been no injuries or deaths reported from the fire. The cause was not known as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

“With the extent of the damage and everything we’ve got, it’s too difficult for us to make a determination at this point unless we get any further information,” Lowrance said. “We’re still working on it a little bit.”

She added that parts of the building were unsafe and that heavy equipment was brought in Saturday to demolish portions of the structure.

Video taken at the time shows large flames flaring up in the building.

St. Stephens Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responding agency, and personnel from the Hickory, Mountain View, Oxford, Conover, Claremont and Catawba fire departments as well as Catawba County EMS also responded, Lowrance said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

