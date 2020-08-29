Youth offers message of encouragement

HICKORY — During the past month, Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory has added a 10 a.m. parking lot service for youth that welcomes all ages. Young and youthful messengers, musicians and worship leaders minister to a diverse group of attendees.
Most remain socially distanced in their cars with windows open while others sit in chairs, socially distanced and wearing masks. A recent messenger was Rashawn Wray.
An active 15-year-old who is considering becoming a teacher as an adult, Rashawn “RJ” Wray is already practicing the craft.
A tenth-grader at Hickory High School, he lives with his grandmother, is a leader among his peers and attends Hartzell Church. At Hartzell, RJ is a Sunday school teacher, Youth President, and a member of the church leadership team. Musically inclined, he is also a member of the praise dance team, sings with and helps direct the Gospel Choir.
On Aug. 23, RJ spoke to Hartzell’s Youth Service congregation.
The title of his message was “Don’t Be a Fruit Loop.” Drawing first from the scripture, Matthew 7:15-23 which refers to good fruit and bad fruit, he further observed that good fruit, (fresh peaches for example), can become bad fruit when placed beside bad fruit, (moldy peaches), which then rots and develops holes inside (fruit loops).
Rashawn says the point of his message is “Don’t be a fruit loop by creating loopholes of excuses for why you are not doing the work of the Lord…” The message was appropriate and encouraging for youth and adults as well. There are probably more to come.
Other Hartzell services include an 11 a.m. phone-in traditional Sunday service and a Tuesday noon phone-in Bible study.
For information on phone-in services and other programs for youth and adults, contact the church office at 828-324-2209.
Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church is at 465 South Center St. in Hickory.
