Youth offers message of encouragement

HICKORY — During the past month, Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory has added a 10 a.m. parking lot service for youth that welcomes all ages. Young and youthful messengers, musicians and worship leaders minister to a diverse group of attendees.

Most remain socially distanced in their cars with windows open while others sit in chairs, socially distanced and wearing masks. A recent messenger was Rashawn Wray.

An active 15-year-old who is considering becoming a teacher as an adult, Rashawn “RJ” Wray is already practicing the craft.

A tenth-grader at Hickory High School, he lives with his grandmother, is a leader among his peers and attends Hartzell Church. At Hartzell, RJ is a Sunday school teacher, Youth President, and a member of the church leadership team. Musically inclined, he is also a member of the praise dance team, sings with and helps direct the Gospel Choir.

On Aug. 23, RJ spoke to Hartzell’s Youth Service congregation.