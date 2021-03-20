Volunteer fills each day with purpose

HICKORY — After seeing how much hospice services helped her family members through the years, Dana Parkhurst decided to become a Carolina Caring volunteer to lend a hand and help others find the support they need as they face a serious illness.

Dana’s journey started in 2005 when her grandmother’s COPD/emphysema became severe, and her primary care doctor recommended hospice. Dana’s mom resisted at first because she thought it meant the family was giving up. “But, when the nurses came in and started giving my grandmother breathing treatments, she became awake and alert,” says Dana. “We saw an incredible shift in her overall wellbeing.”

When her dad developed esophageal cancer the following year, Dana knew Carolina Caring could help, but her dad also resisted. After the cancer spread to his bones, he sought help at a pain clinic but was unable to find comfort. When Dana successfully persuaded one of his nurses to talk with him about hospice, he decided to give it a try. In a short period of time, he started eating and drinking again, and his strength began to return. He even felt well enough to do a few home projects.