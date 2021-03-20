Volunteer fills each day with purpose

HICKORY — After seeing how much hospice services helped her family members through the years, Dana Parkhurst decided to become a Carolina Caring volunteer to lend a hand and help others find the support they need as they face a serious illness.
Dana’s journey started in 2005 when her grandmother’s COPD/emphysema became severe, and her primary care doctor recommended hospice. Dana’s mom resisted at first because she thought it meant the family was giving up. “But, when the nurses came in and started giving my grandmother breathing treatments, she became awake and alert,” says Dana. “We saw an incredible shift in her overall wellbeing.”
When her dad developed esophageal cancer the following year, Dana knew Carolina Caring could help, but her dad also resisted. After the cancer spread to his bones, he sought help at a pain clinic but was unable to find comfort. When Dana successfully persuaded one of his nurses to talk with him about hospice, he decided to give it a try. In a short period of time, he started eating and drinking again, and his strength began to return. He even felt well enough to do a few home projects.
As the year went on, his pain returned. His doctor recommended he visit Carolina Caring’s Catawba Valley Hospice House, where Dana says he was treated like family. As a career maintenance man, he would often assist the grounds crew with the gardens and sit with the nurses in the gazebo. Dana recalls him saying, “I didn’t know there were angels on earth — but they work here.” When he passed away in 2007, many of his nurses attended his funeral.
After seeing the positive effect hospice had on their son, Dana’s dad’s father (her paternal grandfather) chose hospice when he became seriously ill. Dana’s in-laws later found help from hospice, and her dad’s sister also chose hospice services when she was diagnosed with lung cancer.
So much loss had a deep effect on not only Dana, but her then 10-year-old daughter, Jordan, so Dana enrolled her in Carolina Caring’s grief counseling services. The support she received was invaluable in helping her navigate the passing of her family members. In addition to grief counseling, she attended Brighter Days Grief Camp, a specialty program designed to help children process the loss of loved ones.
As an expression of her gratitude, Dana began volunteering as a greeter at the Hospice House in 2007, then transitioned to the Center for Grief and Healing, and finally to The Hospice Resale Shop a few weeks ago where she enjoys talking with customers and sharing a smile.
Years after the losses that inspired her to share her talents as a volunteer, Dana still reflects on the many blessings of Carolina Caring. She fills each day with purpose by contributing to its mission of helping to ensure everyone has access to hospice care.
To become a Carolina Caring volunteer, visit CarolinaCaring.org/volunteer-opportunities or call 828-466-0466.