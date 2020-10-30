 Skip to main content
United prayer rally to be held in Hickory
United prayer rally to be held in Hickory

HICKORY — A united prayer rally organized by several local churches will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Brown Penn Recreation Center baseball field at 735 Third St. SW, Hickory. Participants should bring a chair.

Organizers include Pastor Ron Carson, Pastor Glenn Pinckney, Kathy Wilson, Noel Powell, Chad Moretz, Kathleen Hartzler, Barbara Wilson and Ann Mulkey.

Organizers said the rally is designed as a means of crying out to God for repentance, Catawba County, the United States, children/youth, today's evils, COVID-19, government and the church.

CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety will be observed.

For more information, contact Kathy Johnson at 828-381-7130.

