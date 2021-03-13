The Salvation Army officials express gratitude

It is hard to believe the pandemic started almost one year ago. When it began, immediate concerns arose about how this community would be affected. As we all soon saw, many people were affected by businesses reducing hours of operation and even closing altogether, resulting in reduced income for families or job loss. Almost all lives were impacted directly and indirectly due to the virus.
These effects brought concerns of what kind of impact the virus would have on financial and non-financial resources that affect our ability to continue meeting needs, and addressing the growing demand on our programs and services became a fear.
However, because of the spirit of generosity and care for others, that fear was never realized. In fact, The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory experienced one of the most successful years in fundraising of its 96 years serving in Hickory. Individuals, churches, businesses and local foundations responded incredibly to the needs of this community.
Because of this generous support, The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory provided the following services during the past 12 months:
Provided 22,982 nights of shelter for 371 unduplicated men, women and children at a cost of $597,532.00.
Served 73,070 meals to shelter clients and the general community.
Provided $206,037 in food, clothing, rent and power assistance to 296 people.
Provided toys and clothing to 2,037 children. Total gifts — 12,222 and 4,074 items of clothing.
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club served 74 children through After School, Summer Day Camp and Virtual Schooling Assistance, costing $208,261.
Without your generosity during this unprecedented time, it would have been impossible to meet the demand of those in need of assistance and support.
On behalf of those we serve each and every day, The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory would like to say thank you!
With gratitude,
Majors Matt & Rebecca Trayler
Commanding Officers
The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory