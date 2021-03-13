The Salvation Army officials express gratitude

It is hard to believe the pandemic started almost one year ago. When it began, immediate concerns arose about how this community would be affected. As we all soon saw, many people were affected by businesses reducing hours of operation and even closing altogether, resulting in reduced income for families or job loss. Almost all lives were impacted directly and indirectly due to the virus.

These effects brought concerns of what kind of impact the virus would have on financial and non-financial resources that affect our ability to continue meeting needs, and addressing the growing demand on our programs and services became a fear.

However, because of the spirit of generosity and care for others, that fear was never realized. In fact, The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory experienced one of the most successful years in fundraising of its 96 years serving in Hickory. Individuals, churches, businesses and local foundations responded incredibly to the needs of this community.

Because of this generous support, The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory provided the following services during the past 12 months:

Provided 22,982 nights of shelter for 371 unduplicated men, women and children at a cost of $597,532.00.

Served 73,070 meals to shelter clients and the general community.