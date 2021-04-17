Ministry reports community impact for 2020

HICKORY — As we move into 2021, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) reports the data from its impact statement for 2020. For 52 years, GHCCM has offered hope, help, healing for all in most need. The mission of GHCCM holds true as much today as it did in 1969 when the ministry was started. GHCCM is committed to providing a wholistic (whole person-centered care) approach for its neighbors.

The years have brought many changes and additions to the ministry. GHCCM is a full-service ministry that includes the Neighbor Engagement Team that is the first point of contact with neighbors to provide assistance to meet their needs. A nutrition center provides supplemental food with healthy food options for those with health issues. A medical clinic offers primary and specialty care to neighbors who have no access to medical care. A pharmacy provides prescriptions to qualified neighbors at a minimal cost. The Dr. John and Carol de Perczel Whole Life Center (WLC) is the “next step” ministry that offers a central location for neighbors to learn, explore, transform into a productive and healthy lifestyle. 31 Thrift and More! is the retail store at GHCCM where sales provide income to the ministry as well as offering a voucher program to those neighbors in need of clothing, household goods, etc.