Ministry reports community impact for 2020

HICKORY — As we move into 2021, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) reports the data from its impact statement for 2020. For 52 years, GHCCM has offered hope, help, healing for all in most need. The mission of GHCCM holds true as much today as it did in 1969 when the ministry was started. GHCCM is committed to providing a wholistic (whole person-centered care) approach for its neighbors.
As GHCCM has grown and expanded, it continues to offer crisis assistance, but even more importantly the ministry provides a pathway out of poverty to a life of independence.
The years have brought many changes and additions to the ministry. GHCCM is a full-service ministry that includes the Neighbor Engagement Team that is the first point of contact with neighbors to provide assistance to meet their needs. A nutrition center provides supplemental food with healthy food options for those with health issues. A medical clinic offers primary and specialty care to neighbors who have no access to medical care. A pharmacy provides prescriptions to qualified neighbors at a minimal cost. The Dr. John and Carol de Perczel Whole Life Center (WLC) is the “next step” ministry that offers a central location for neighbors to learn, explore, transform into a productive and healthy lifestyle. 31 Thrift and More! is the retail store at GHCCM where sales provide income to the ministry as well as offering a voucher program to those neighbors in need of clothing, household goods, etc.
In 2020, GHCCM served more than 2,946 neighbors and provided more than 24,000 services throughout the ministry. The Neighbor Engagement Team provided services at a value of $192,984 which included 2,435 services for homeless neighbors. The nutrition center gave supplemental food to more than 850 neighbors per month at a total value of $1,130,500 which amounts to 530,000 pounds of food. The medical clinic provided medical care for 646 patients that accounts for 3,666 patient visits with $167,900 in donated patient care. The pharmacy dispensed 19,224 prescriptions to 971 neighbors at a value of $1,000,634.
The WLC ministry is offering classes on healthy eating, healthy cooking techniques, diabetes education, smoking cessation, family counseling, developing computer skills, assisting with job search/application and NETworX Catawba. Linda Johnson, health and wellness coordinator at the WLC, is working closely with the medical clinic and the nutrition center to identify neighbors with health-related food issues to provide additional health and wellness resources.
GHCCM is dependent on grants and financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to its neighbors. For its hours of operation, ministry offerings and to make a donation, visit its website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.