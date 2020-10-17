Ministry executive director receives ordination

HICKORY — The executive director of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM), the Rev. Kathy H. Wood, was recently granted ordained ministerial standing in the United Church of Christ.
Although she has been through considerable spiritual formation training, she began her ordination process five years ago. As stated by Wood, “For the past five years, I have been studying and preparing for ordination. This has provided a much higher level (spiritual) on emotional intelligence and taking care of God’s creations to a wholistic (whole person) level. As defined by the United Church of Christ: 'Preparation' refers to the specific activities that contribute to a person’s development spiritually, personally, professionally, and ethically. 'Formation' is an open-ended and lifelong effort; it is the ongoing array of habits and intentional practices that contribute to a person’s maturity, effectiveness, and faithfulness for ministry.”
Wood received her undergraduate degree in healthcare management from Appalachian State University, her Masters in Business Administration from Winthrop University, a Doctoral Certificate in Heath Care Administration from Capella University, a PhD in Organization and Management with a concentration in Information Technology from Capella University, and most recently graduate theological studies from Wesley Theological Seminary, Hood Theological Seminary and Asbury Theological Seminary. On Sept. 27, Wood became an ordained minister with the United Church of Christ, Western North Carolina Association of the Southern Conference.
“Two and a half years ago, I had the blessing of leading the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry with a tremendous team of people who have servant hearts," Wood said. "When I accepted this position and resigned from the position with the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, my dean said, 'Some people only dream of working in ministry — now you get to live it.' Throughout my adult life, I have worked in service organizations, primarily in health-care management — both in leading health-care management departments or organizations, or teaching and mentoring students in higher education, from undergraduate to doctoral.” Wood currently serves Zion United Church of Christ in Lenoir as co-pastor.
Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry provides aid to neighbors including assistance with supplemental food, rent, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care, and access to pharmaceuticals; interagency referrals, SOAR benefits (SSI/SSDI, Outreach, Access, Recovery); and the Whole Life Center, which journeys with neighbors to take the ‘Next Step’ towards changing lives.
For the current schedule, ministries offered and for making a donation, visit www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.
