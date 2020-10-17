Ministry executive director receives ordination

“Two and a half years ago, I had the blessing of leading the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry with a tremendous team of people who have servant hearts," Wood said. "When I accepted this position and resigned from the position with the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, my dean said, 'Some people only dream of working in ministry — now you get to live it.' Throughout my adult life, I have worked in service organizations, primarily in health-care management — both in leading health-care management departments or organizations, or teaching and mentoring students in higher education, from undergraduate to doctoral.” Wood currently serves Zion United Church of Christ in Lenoir as co-pastor.