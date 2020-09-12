Menu announced for fundraiser

HICKORY — On Oct. 1, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM), present the fourth annual Farm to Fork….Expand the Table fundraising event to benefit the mission of both organizations.
The fundraiser features Take and Bake Picnic Baskets. Four local chefs have committed their talents to provide a meal that features a four-course gourmet dinner.
The meal includes the following: pear sage and bacon tart appetizer; kale salad with roasted pumpkin tossed with caramelized shallots, candied nuts, pickled apples, and lusty monk mustard vinaigrette; meatloaf Wellington with local mushroom duxelles; ginger turmeric roasted carrots; bok choy; purple sweet potato latkes; freshly baked homemade bread with homemade butter and jam; and luscious desserts including blueberry panna cotta and candied lemon and praline.
The chefs who are donating their time to prepare the picnic baskets are Rick Doherr, Imagine One Group executive chef and director of hospitality; Rachel Dugger, Notions executive chef; Joey Mansueto, executive chef Catawba Country Club; and Ben Sullivan, sous chef Catawba Country Club.
Each Picnic Basket serves two people at a cost of $80 per basket. Add-on options are available to include beer, wine and to enter a 50/50 drawing.
Wine is priced at $20 per bottle and is selected by Jane Duralia, president emeritus of the National American Wine Society.
Beer is $20 per four pack of cellar curated beers handpicked by brewmeister Stephen Lyerly of Olde Hickory Brewery.
Also available is an option to purchase tickets to be entered into a 50/50 drawing at $10 per ticket. The drawing will occur on Friday, Oct. 2, and the winner will be notified by email or phone.
Orders must be made in advance by Wednesday, Sept. 23. For online orders visit www.ccmhickory.org; phone orders accepted by calling Nancy Dudley between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday at 828-323-7902. For more information, email info@ccmhickory.org or call 828-323-7902.
Sponsors of the Farm to Fork….Expand the Table are Cornerstone United, Dinner Sponsor; Frye Regional Medical Center, Dessert Sponsor; Lowes Foods, Appetizer Sponsor; and Connie Bools, Outreach Sponsor.
Additional sponsorships are available at $1,500 per sponsorship to provide ‘Neighbor Scholarships’ to assist sharing Picnic Baskets with neighbors who are successfully participating in ministries offered at GHCCM. Call 828-323-7902 for sponsorship information
It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For hours, ministry offerings and to make a donation, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org.
For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org.
To volunteer send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org
