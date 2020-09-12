Menu announced for fundraiser

Beer is $20 per four pack of cellar curated beers handpicked by brewmeister Stephen Lyerly of Olde Hickory Brewery.

Also available is an option to purchase tickets to be entered into a 50/50 drawing at $10 per ticket. The drawing will occur on Friday, Oct. 2, and the winner will be notified by email or phone.

Orders must be made in advance by Wednesday, Sept. 23. For online orders visit www.ccmhickory.org; phone orders accepted by calling Nancy Dudley between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday at 828-323-7902. For more information, email info@ccmhickory.org or call 828-323-7902.

Sponsors of the Farm to Fork….Expand the Table are Cornerstone United, Dinner Sponsor; Frye Regional Medical Center, Dessert Sponsor; Lowes Foods, Appetizer Sponsor; and Connie Bools, Outreach Sponsor.

Additional sponsorships are available at $1,500 per sponsorship to provide ‘Neighbor Scholarships’ to assist sharing Picnic Baskets with neighbors who are successfully participating in ministries offered at GHCCM. Call 828-323-7902 for sponsorship information

It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For hours, ministry offerings and to make a donation, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org.