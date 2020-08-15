Meditation: Praise God no matter what

Lord, our Lord, how Majestic is your name in all the earth!
What is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them?
You have made them a little lower than the angels and crowned them with glory and honor. (Ps. 8.5)
We’ve spent a lot of time hearing about illness over the last months. I’m sure many of you have had loved ones that have been sick; not only with Covid-19 virus symptoms, but the illnesses that we’ve struggled with over the many past years: heart disease, diabetes, cancer, aging, liver diseases, and the list goes on. These last months though have been so different. As our loved ones have been in and out of doctors’ visits and hospitals, nursing homes and even funeral homes, we have many times been unable to accompany them and I will tell you, I have felt, helpless and fearful at times.
I’ve often turned to the psalms and prayer for help to still my heart and give peace to my soul. Psalm 8 reminds us of creation. The wonders of the world and how much God in creating humankind had in mind for us. The potential God wants for us and has in store for us. Throughout scripture, God keeps encouraging us to keep growing and learning so we can take care of the creation that we are reminded here in this Psalm we are to care for.
I have a favorite anthem that’s written from the words of this psalm. When I researched the background, I’m not surprised why I love this anthem by Tom Fettke, "The Majesty and Glory of Your Name." Written in 1979, (my high school years), Mr. Fettke took Psalm 8 and wove the words into the praises to God that have stayed in my heart all these years. They remind me in these times of uncertainty, what God wants us to do. He wants us to turn to him with praises.
When we are afraid; when we are uncertain; when we are rejoicing; in all circumstances, God wants our praise. If we can praise him no matter what, we will find peace beyond our understanding. The psalmist, David wrote it best. Lord, our Lord, how Majestic is your name in all the earth! (Ps. 8. 1, 9) He opens and closes this psalm with the same words.
May your days be filled with more hope, by leaning into your faith and praising God.
The Rev. Lori Blocker is associate pastor at Corinth Reformed Church.
