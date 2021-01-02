Lions Clubs projects helps feed hungry

HICKORY — Over the past several years, Lion Wayne Houser, immediate past president of the Long View Lions Club, has coordinated his local Lions Club purchases of pallets of canned goods from a privately owned wholesale grocery distributor headquartered in Hickory, to be transported by local Lions Clubs to their local food pantries.
When Houser received a recent telephone call from his contact at the wholesale grocery distributor regarding purchasing and delivering 9,500 pounds of food (weighing 1,200 pounds per pallet) for distribution to local food pantries and shelters, he reached out to Catawba County Lions Clubs in Zone 9 and District 31-L. They included Claremont, Long View and St. Stephens.
After considerable prayer, he decided to expand into community partnership and intradistrict and interdistrict Lions Clubs service project to include Lincolnton Lions Club in District 31-L’s Zone 10 and Bethlehem Lions Club in District 31-I.
Due to the pandemic, businesses closing and governmental regulations requiring restaurants to limit hours and seating capacity, area food pantries and shelters have experienced an increase in individuals and families requesting and utilizing their service, said Houser.
Houser thanks the following Lions Clubs and community partners for purchasing pallets of food. Included are the nonprofit agencies that benefit.
• Highway & Helpers Ministries in Claremont (Claremont Lions Club)
• East Burke Christian Ministries in Hildebran (Long View Lions Club)
• Greater Hickory Salvation Army (St. Stephens Lions Club)
• Christian Ministry of Lincoln County (Lincolnton Lions Club)
• Trinity Food Pantry, Alexander County Cooperative Christian Ministry, Hiddenite Community Helpers (Bethlehem Lions Club)
• Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (Catawba County Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers)
When it comes to meeting challenges, Lions Club International's response and motto is “We Serve.”
Founded in 1917 by Melvin Jones, a Chicago insurance executive, Lions Club International is the world’s largest coeducation service organization. It has more than 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs in 210 countries.
On June 30, 1925, at Lions Club International Convention in Cedar Point, Ohio, Helen Keller, a keynote speaker, challenged the Lions to become “the knights of the blind in their crusade against darkness.”
Since then, Lions Club International has expanded global initiatives to include engaging youth, halting diabetes, disaster relief, relieving hunger, protecting the environment and fighting childhood cancer.