Human Rights Day service to focus on plight of Uighurs in China

“’What hurts the victim most,’ Elie Wiesel once noted, ‘is not the cruelty of the oppressor but the silence of the bystander,'” said Rabbi Dennis Jones (CVIC president). “After the Holocaust we said, ‘Never again.’ Thus, we have a moral obligation to speak out about the plight of Uighurs in China and to follow Wiesel’s commandment: ‘Thou shall not stand idly by.’”

The guest speaker for the local event this year is Aydin Anwar, an Uyghur American with 93 relatives missing in East Turkestan. Anwar works as the outreach manager of the Save Uighur campaign under Justice For All, a 501(c)(3) human rights non-profit dedicated to issues on Muslim oppression. During her youth and college years, she had worked heavily in East Turkistan advocacy by raising awareness through media, public speaking, and working on relief efforts for Uyghur refugees in Turkey. She has spoken on multiple media outlets, with her most notable piece on Now This garnering over 100 million views worldwide. Aydin holds a BA from Duke University in international comparative studies.

CVIC is a local not-for-profit organization of faith-based and secular communities in the Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing, and celebration. Their purpose is to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual, and secular traditions in the community. The public is invited to attend this free event and learn more about the plight of these religious minorities as well as support this historic milestone in human rights.