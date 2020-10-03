Help fight hunger with donations

NEWTON — For Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries (ECCCM) and The Corner Table, the month of October is normally synonymous with the Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk.
The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for hunger relief efforts in eastern Catawba County, and to heighten awareness of the hunger issue within the community. Due to COVID-19 and safety issues, the walk is canceled.
Also due to the pandemic, hunger is even more prevalent, and therefore the need for funds is greater than ever. Since the onset of COVID-19, ECCCM and The Corner Table have seen a 60% increase of need in the community.
ECCCM and The Corner Table are asking that despite the cancellation, area folks will support the hunger relief efforts. All ECC Hunger Walk donations will be shared evenly between these two organizations to feed the hungry in eastern Catawba County.
Make checks payable to ECC Hunger Walk, and submit donations to ECCCM at Post Office Box 31, Newton, NC 28658.
ECCCM is a crisis assistance ministry supported by the community to serve those in crisis situations. Emergency help is provided for mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, life-necessary pharmaceuticals, clothing and food. In 2019, ECCCM provided assistance to 10,825 people in need, and averaged serving 118 clients with food pick ups each day. More information can be found at www.ecccm.org.
The Corner Table provides meals with compassion, respect, and dignity to those in the community affected by hunger. Located in downtown Newton, The Corner Table has served more than 750,000 meals since its inception in 2002. The Corner Table provides meals to the less fortunate through means of a soup kitchen, bag lunches, frozen meals, and weekend food bags for students.
