Help fight hunger with donations

NEWTON — For Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries (ECCCM) and The Corner Table, the month of October is normally synonymous with the Eastern Catawba County Hunger Walk.

The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for hunger relief efforts in eastern Catawba County, and to heighten awareness of the hunger issue within the community. Due to COVID-19 and safety issues, the walk is canceled.

Also due to the pandemic, hunger is even more prevalent, and therefore the need for funds is greater than ever. Since the onset of COVID-19, ECCCM and The Corner Table have seen a 60% increase of need in the community.

ECCCM and The Corner Table are asking that despite the cancellation, area folks will support the hunger relief efforts. All ECC Hunger Walk donations will be shared evenly between these two organizations to feed the hungry in eastern Catawba County.

Make checks payable to ECC Hunger Walk, and submit donations to ECCCM at Post Office Box 31, Newton, NC 28658.