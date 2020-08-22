ECCCM receives grant to help COVID-19 relief

NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc (ECCCM) a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critical crisis services in the community, has received a grant from Bank of America to support the housing and utility assistances in response to COVID-19.
For more than 51 years, ECCCM has provided critical services to anyone experiencing a crisis. Because of the impact from the coronavirus, many in the community have lost jobs and the ability to make ends meet. This is especially important as ECCCM works to keep families in their homes with basic life necessities.
The $2,500 grant from Bank of America will be used towards housing-related needs of mortgage, rent and utility assistances.
“A community is only as strong as its weakest link. With many experiencing the sudden loss of income, lost paychecks become that weak link,” said Executive Director Rev. Robert C. Silber. “We appreciate Bank of America’s generous award and continued support of the community.”
The grant is part of Bank of America's philanthropic giving efforts in local communities. Awardees were selected for their commitment to addressing basic needs and workforce development for individuals and families, in particular during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health crisis hasn’t created the gaps in our society — it’s widened them,” said Bank of America Charlotte Market President Charles Bowman. “We’re grateful for organizations like ECCCM that have a long history of serving residents in need and are responding to the increased challenges so many members of our community are facing in this moment.”
ECCCM provides a hand up in the midst of crisis situations. This is achieved by providing income supports for core necessities of housing, utilities, pharmaceuticals, clothing and food. Case management, through an experienced and trained team of case managers helps those in need return to self-sufficiency. Hunger programs, including the Student Hunger Prevention Program, provide essential nutritional commodities, which address one of the social determinants of good health. Partnering with area community and business leaders, as well as foundations, ECCCM maintains its ability to welcome those in need and provide crucial services. For more information visit www.ecccm.org or call 828-465-1702.
