Couple celebrate decades of marriage and service

The Rev. Donald P. and Jo Anne (Townsend) Flick celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on March 31.

Jo Anne is a native of Hickory and met Donald in his senior year at Lancaster Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania. They have had a life together of fulfilling and challenging ministry, exciting travel, and inspirational community involvement.

Forty-seven of their 65 years together have been spent in the Hickory area. They were married at Corinth UCC Church when it was in downtown Hickory. The Flicks have had a successful ministry working nearly 20 years in new church development and 20 years in ministry directed primarily toward the elderly.

Coming out of seminary in the spring of 1956, the Flicks moved to Hagerstown, Maryland, where they were challenged to organize a new church and lead the new congregation through the construction of a building. While in Hagerstown, they had their four children: Jodi, Dona, Paul and Conrad. In 1963, they came to the St. Stephens area of Hickory and organized Church of the Master, which is now known as Peace United Church of Christ.