Couple celebrate decades of marriage and service

The Rev. Donald P. and Jo Anne (Townsend) Flick celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on March 31.
Jo Anne is a native of Hickory and met Donald in his senior year at Lancaster Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania. They have had a life together of fulfilling and challenging ministry, exciting travel, and inspirational community involvement.
Forty-seven of their 65 years together have been spent in the Hickory area. They were married at Corinth UCC Church when it was in downtown Hickory. The Flicks have had a successful ministry working nearly 20 years in new church development and 20 years in ministry directed primarily toward the elderly.
Coming out of seminary in the spring of 1956, the Flicks moved to Hagerstown, Maryland, where they were challenged to organize a new church and lead the new congregation through the construction of a building. While in Hagerstown, they had their four children: Jodi, Dona, Paul and Conrad. In 1963, they came to the St. Stephens area of Hickory and organized Church of the Master, which is now known as Peace United Church of Christ.
From here they were called to Knoxville, Tennessee, to help relocate an existing congregation from the inner city to a growing area on the outskirts of the city. They were successful in helping the congregation relocate and construct a new, very inviting church structure. While in Knoxville, they became interested in helping to develop new ministries among older adults. Jo Anne recruited and trained volunteers to serve in a long-term health care facility and Don served as part-time director of development for a retirement center.
In 1975, they moved to Maryland, where Don was the associate executive director of Homewood Corporation, an umbrella corporation operating five continuing care retirement communities. Jo Anne worked for the county Council on Aging. In 1980, the Flicks returned to the Hickory area, where Don became the director of development for what was then United Church Retirement Homes in Newton. He spent 17 years working with that ministry among older adults. In 1984, he became executive director of the corporation and helped it expand its ministry into a variety of locations with three continuing care communities and a number of affordable housing projects. This ministry is known today as United Church Homes and Services. Jo Anne worked for a number of years as director of volunteers and administrative assistance at Abernethy Laurels, the continuing care retirement community in Newton.
The Flicks have been very active in ministry beyond the local church and have worked on a number of mission teams including a week in South Africa with Jimmy Carter constructing Habitat houses. Their work in the wider Hickory area includes helping to organize a number of community ministries including Greater Hickory Cooperative Ministries, Adult Life Programs, Habitat for Humanity, LINC Ministry and Catawba Valley Interfaith Council. They are also avid supporters of Exodus Ministries.
Most recently they have provided funds for the construction of a Habitat house in honor of their four children, of whom they are most proud. Indeed, they have much to celebrate for their 65 years together. They ask that if you wish to help them celebrate their 65th anniversary that you make a contribution to any of the above-mentioned nonprofit organizations.