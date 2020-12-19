Corinth Church offers Christmas services

HICKORY — Corinth Reformed Church has announced its schedule for Christmas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's holiday offerings include services offered outside and online at corinthtoday.org/live.

Today at 5 p.m., a contemporary candle-lighting service will be presented on the front lawn. This is a family-friendly, outdoor Christmas worship service, and everyone is invited. Pastor Paul Cummings will lead worship and Christmas music. The church will have special treat bags for the kids. Chairs will be provided, or you can bring your own.

You can also watch online at corinthtoday.org/live. Check corinthtoday.org/Christmas for any schedule updates or weather-related changes.

On Sunday, Dec. 20, the 81st taditional candle-lighting service will be held at 5 p.m. on the front lawn. Because it will be outside, this year's service will be shorter but similar with scripture readings, Christmas hymns, angels, and candlelight. Chairs will be provided, or you can bring your own. Child care is not available. You can also watch online at corinthtoday.org/live. Check corinthtoday.org/Christmas for any schedule updates or weather-related changes.