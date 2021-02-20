Column: You are marked by God as beloved

Lent, with all of its emphasis on self-denial and repentance can be difficult for those who do not feel themselves to be “beloved." It can become a too stark reminder of the many ways we fall short and fail in our relationships with our creator, our neighbors, and our world. Yet, I firmly believe that God invites all humanity into that beloved relationship that began first with the creation of all things as “good." We — all of us — are wrapped up in that beloved-ness that God proclaims.

At the start of the Ash Wednesday service at my church this week, we opened with a prayer that acknowledged “Almighty and ever-living God, you hate nothing you have made.” That affirmation includes each and every person — even and especially those who might wonder about their own self-worth.

Similarly, our services throughout Lent will end with “You are what God made you to be; chosen as holy and beloved, freed to serve your neighbor.” Our condition as beloved liberates us to share this love with all whom we encounter.

Lent is a season in which we are encouraged to live into our own beloved-ness and to point it out to others, as well. How many people in our communities suffer because they do not understand themselves to be beloved? Who in your own network needs to hear the simple but powerful reminder of all-encompassing love? God hates nothing that God made. God made you and calls you beloved.

Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and the interim campus pastor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.