Column: You are marked by God as beloved

This week many Christians marked the start of the holy season of Lent. It began on Wednesday; the day on which many acknowledge their own mortality with the marking of an ash cross on their foreheads. Hearkening back to the words God spoke to Adam after disobeying God’s command, we receive a sooty smudge and are reminded, “You are dust, and to dust you shall return.” (Genesis 3: 19) Lent is a time of solemnity, sacrifice, and repentance. For some, it is also associated with a negative emphasis on deprivation and sinfulness.
This year, those who follow the revised common lectionary of readings for worship heard the Ash Wednesday readings about piety and fasting sandwiched between two Sunday morning texts in which Jesus was named as “beloved”. The first, last week, was the Transfiguration of Jesus before disciples Peter, James and John. On the mountaintop, they encountered Moses and Elijah, and God spoke about Jesus saying, “This is my Son, the Beloved!” (Mark 9: 7) This weekend, we will read from Mark 1 where the Spirit of God descended on Jesus at his baptism and proclaimed, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.” (Mark 1: 11)
I once had a colleague who, upon the birth of his first child remarked that he could not believe that it took God three decades before telling his son that he was beloved. This friend said it to his son from the moment he was placed in his arms at birth.
Lent, with all of its emphasis on self-denial and repentance can be difficult for those who do not feel themselves to be “beloved." It can become a too stark reminder of the many ways we fall short and fail in our relationships with our creator, our neighbors, and our world. Yet, I firmly believe that God invites all humanity into that beloved relationship that began first with the creation of all things as “good." We — all of us — are wrapped up in that beloved-ness that God proclaims.
At the start of the Ash Wednesday service at my church this week, we opened with a prayer that acknowledged “Almighty and ever-living God, you hate nothing you have made.” That affirmation includes each and every person — even and especially those who might wonder about their own self-worth.
Similarly, our services throughout Lent will end with “You are what God made you to be; chosen as holy and beloved, freed to serve your neighbor.” Our condition as beloved liberates us to share this love with all whom we encounter.
Lent is a season in which we are encouraged to live into our own beloved-ness and to point it out to others, as well. How many people in our communities suffer because they do not understand themselves to be beloved? Who in your own network needs to hear the simple but powerful reminder of all-encompassing love? God hates nothing that God made. God made you and calls you beloved.
Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and the interim campus pastor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.