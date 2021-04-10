Column: We can find Jesus in the midst of us

For us Christians, the events of Holy Week and Easter fill our hearts and imaginations with wonder. We can almost hear the excitement of the crowd shouting their hallelujahs as Jesus rode into Jerusalem. We can sense the stillness around the table as Jesus passed the cup and bread to his disciples at their last meal together. We see and can almost feel the pain and suffering on the face of Jesus as he is beaten and nailed to a cross.

And as people of faith, we imagine ourselves arriving at the empty tomb and hearing the voice of the angel telling us not to be afraid for “He has risen.” And who among us has not seen ourselves frightened and closed up in that room when the risen Christ came in anyway and told them again not to be afraid.

Yes, I am fairly certain that I am not the only one who has found myself wishing that I could have been there to witness it all.

Surely you too have imagined what it must have been like to have actually seen the risen Christ, to have heard his voice and maybe to have even touched him like Thomas did or perhaps to have shared a meal with him like the two on the road to Emmaus.

If only we could have been there. If only we could have seen him.