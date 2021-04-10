Column: We can find Jesus in the midst of us

For us Christians, the events of Holy Week and Easter fill our hearts and imaginations with wonder. We can almost hear the excitement of the crowd shouting their hallelujahs as Jesus rode into Jerusalem. We can sense the stillness around the table as Jesus passed the cup and bread to his disciples at their last meal together. We see and can almost feel the pain and suffering on the face of Jesus as he is beaten and nailed to a cross.
And as people of faith, we imagine ourselves arriving at the empty tomb and hearing the voice of the angel telling us not to be afraid for “He has risen.” And who among us has not seen ourselves frightened and closed up in that room when the risen Christ came in anyway and told them again not to be afraid.
Yes, I am fairly certain that I am not the only one who has found myself wishing that I could have been there to witness it all.
Surely you too have imagined what it must have been like to have actually seen the risen Christ, to have heard his voice and maybe to have even touched him like Thomas did or perhaps to have shared a meal with him like the two on the road to Emmaus.
If only we could have been there. If only we could have seen him.
But then I remember Jesus’ final words in the gospel of Matthew, “Surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” It seems to me that Jesus was not just talking to his disciples back then but also to his disciples right now, for “always” includes us as well and the “end of the age” is still to come.
Easter is not just a recollection of the past, you see, but is a reality of the present. Jesus did not just rise from the dead but is still risen today. And so, we must ask ourselves, where might we find Jesus and where might we need to go for us to see him, too? And the most logical answer, I think, is that we might look in the same place the disciples found him, and that was always right there “in the midst of them.”
The disciples did not need to go somewhere special to search for Jesus nor perform some special ritual. It seems they just felt a need, opened their eyes and especially their hearts and there Jesus was, right there in the midst of them. And I feel certain that that is where we can find him, too, right here in the midst of us today.
So maybe we need to stop looking for Jesus back there in the past or out there in the future and start looking for him where he was last seen, right here in the midst of us all. Maybe if we just open our own eyes and especially our own hearts and feel the need of him, then we will begin to recognize him, too. For he is already here, you see, in the touch of a loved one or the face of a stranger, in a shared meal or a quiet walk, in the midst of our cluttered lives and especially in the midst our struggles and doubts.
Happy Easter my friends, for he is risen. He is risen still.
Dennis Stamper is parish associate at First Presbyterian Church.