Column: Wake up!

This man was arrested yesterday, but he is just one person in a white supremist movement that is gaining strength in our country. I was heartbroken to learn that “Camp Auschwitz” clothing has been available online in many places to anyone who wants it. We are having a collective nightmare, and God’s people need to wake up and stand against this kind of hate.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetuate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.” We might wish we could roll over and go back to sleep so it will all go away, but if Dr. King was here today, he would tell us we better wake up.

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a video message about the attack on the Capitol last week and said, “I grew up in Austria, in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy. I was born in 1947, two years after the Second World War. Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along step-by-step down the road. They were the people next door.”