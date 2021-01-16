Column: Wake up!

Have you ever had a bad dream where unbelievable things were happening? Have you ever seen things in a nightmare that were so horrible you knew you must be dreaming? These kinds of dreams are so scary even your unconscious mind will say, “This can’t be happening. This isn’t real.”
I have had dreams like that before, and when I realize I am trapped in a nightmare, I can make myself wake up. As soon as I open my eyes and realize it was all just a bad dream, I am free from the horror that had seemed so real.
Last week I had a terrifying nightmare where I saw a man break into the Capitol during a riot, brazenly wearing a sweatshirt that said “Camp Auschwitz." Beneath a skull, this sweatshirt also said “Work Brings Freedom,” which is a rough translation of the phrase that greeted Jewish prisoners arriving at the Nazi death camp where more than 1.1 million men, women and children were starved, tortured and burned to death in gas chambers. The back of the sweatshirt said “Staff.”
The unspeakable horror of this sight paralyzed me. This can’t be happening in America. Did I really see someone proudly wearing a Camp Auschwitz “Staff” sweatshirt in front of TV cameras from all over the world the same way other people wear “Staff” sweatshirts from summer camp? I wanted so badly to make myself wake up from this nightmare, but I realized I wasn’t sleeping.
This man was arrested yesterday, but he is just one person in a white supremist movement that is gaining strength in our country. I was heartbroken to learn that “Camp Auschwitz” clothing has been available online in many places to anyone who wants it. We are having a collective nightmare, and God’s people need to wake up and stand against this kind of hate.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetuate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.” We might wish we could roll over and go back to sleep so it will all go away, but if Dr. King was here today, he would tell us we better wake up.
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a video message about the attack on the Capitol last week and said, “I grew up in Austria, in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy. I was born in 1947, two years after the Second World War. Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along step-by-step down the road. They were the people next door.”
Let us remember the words of the Rev. Martin Niemoller, a prominent Lutheran pastor in World War II Germany who stood against the Nazis. He told people to wake up before it is too late with these words:
“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”
The Rev. Susan Smith is associate pastor of Exodus Missionary Outreach Church.