Column: Thanks for pressing 5

“I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick, and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.'
Matthew 25:36
As we pray for those who are struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic, pray for incarcerated people who are especially vulnerable living in correctional facilities where social distance is difficult, and the spread of contagious disease is always an issue.
Jesus said when we visit people in prison, we are visiting him, but right now we can’t visit him. Just like other congregate living settings, visitors are not allowed. COVID has them trapped like fish in a barrel. All we have is the phone and the high cost of calling someone in prison is an economic injustice that deserves more attention.
Last week I had a restless night and was praying before my day started. Praying for my family, praying for our church, praying for the staff and residents of our supportive housing program Exodus Homes, praying for my friends and all those whose lives have been upended by COVID. The future is so uncertain, and we need God to strengthen us for the year ahead. I haven’t seen the men at Catawba Correctional Center for such a long time. I wanted to call them all and tell them we are praying for them.
It was 7:30 a.m. when my phone rang. When I answered, I heard this message — “You have a pre-paid call from a correctional facility. Press 5 to accept.”
Jesus felt my anxiety and heard my prayers, so he decided to call me that morning. It was an inmate that I have known for a long time who has been incarcerated for 30 years. He said the Holy Spirit had put me in his heart that morning and told him to call me. Pre-paid calls are costly to inmates and I was moved that he had used the few minutes on his account to call me.
“Miss Susan, I know you are carrying a heavy load right now and I don’t want to waste time on small talk. I called to pray for you.”
John 8:32 says “And you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” If you want to see real spiritual freedom, spend some time with incarcerated people who have been born again in Christ. They are not free physically locked behind bars, fences, and barbed wire but spiritually they know a liberty that many of us on the outside long for.
I closed my eyes and said “Yes, please pray for me.” Jesus came to me that morning in that prayer. He prayed that I would know he is there and that he cares about the struggle of his people. He poured out his spirit praying for my strength, my health, my family, and the Exodus Homes ministry. I got caught up in the Spirit with him.
Soon the phone began beeping “You have 30 seconds left to end your call” and I knew we would have to hang up. With tears streaming down my face, I said "Thank you so much for that beautiful prayer — I really needed it this morning” and Jesus replied “Thanks for pressing 5."
The Rev. Susan Smith is associate pastor, Exodus Missionary Outreach Church.