Column: Thanks for pressing 5

Jesus felt my anxiety and heard my prayers, so he decided to call me that morning. It was an inmate that I have known for a long time who has been incarcerated for 30 years. He said the Holy Spirit had put me in his heart that morning and told him to call me. Pre-paid calls are costly to inmates and I was moved that he had used the few minutes on his account to call me.

“Miss Susan, I know you are carrying a heavy load right now and I don’t want to waste time on small talk. I called to pray for you.”

John 8:32 says “And you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” If you want to see real spiritual freedom, spend some time with incarcerated people who have been born again in Christ. They are not free physically locked behind bars, fences, and barbed wire but spiritually they know a liberty that many of us on the outside long for.

I closed my eyes and said “Yes, please pray for me.” Jesus came to me that morning in that prayer. He prayed that I would know he is there and that he cares about the struggle of his people. He poured out his spirit praying for my strength, my health, my family, and the Exodus Homes ministry. I got caught up in the Spirit with him.

Soon the phone began beeping “You have 30 seconds left to end your call” and I knew we would have to hang up. With tears streaming down my face, I said "Thank you so much for that beautiful prayer — I really needed it this morning” and Jesus replied “Thanks for pressing 5."

The Rev. Susan Smith is associate pastor, Exodus Missionary Outreach Church.