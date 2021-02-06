Column: Personal touch is powerful

A short article in the Christian Century caught my eye this week. It was about the effects of “social touch” on individuals. Physical contact with another human in the form of pats on the back, handshakes, or hugs triggers the release of oxytocin, which can lower the heart rate, help to regulate moods, and boost the immune system. During this time of pandemic physical distancing, many people are experiencing a lack of social touch, and research shows that this is having an especially negative impact on young people who are at risk for “touch-starved depression".
I do not consider myself to be an especially “touchy-feely” or physically demonstrative kind of person, and with Covid cases continuing to plague our state and region, I am especially cautious about physical contact. A polite handshake gives me pause, and I think it has been months since I have actually hugged my own mother. The pernicious spread of this virus means that our typical ways of interacting physically have been curtailed, and I know many people young and old can relate to a feeling of “touch-starved depression".
This article got me thinking about the times in Christian scripture where Jesus healed people with a physical touch. In the very first chapter of the gospel of Mark, for example, his disciple Simon’s mother-in-law was in bed with a fever, and Jesus took her by the hand and lifted her up. Immediately her fever departed. I wonder whether there is a connection between the physical touch and the healing.
Does the healing touch of Jesus also speak to some larger interconnection that binds people together across their differences — across ability, age, gender, race, and socio-economic status? Does the healing touch represent a personal connection that is grounded in genuine relationship and able to cultivate transformation? Touch, after all, causes a moment of connection. It invites each person to stop and recognize the human beside them; it simply feels “real".
In his political reading of the gospel of Mark, theologian Ched Meyers writes that Jesus’ instances of healing are as much about restoration of a social order as they are about physical transformation. In those moments of healing touch, individuals are liberated from that which alienates them from others. Relationships are restored at the same time leprosy is cured or sight is returned. This touch heals community as well as individual. In the never-ending reality of this pandemic, how can we restore a sense of touch while continuing to keep one another safe?
The article I read did offer hope for warding off “touch-starved depression”. It indicated that personal grooming was a helpful means of combatting loneliness. Apparently, washing your hair activates the same nerves as giving a hug. This is good news for people of any age!
While we may not be able to shower the people we love with hugs in the midst of a pandemic, we can send a hug in a bottle of shampoo or a fancy bath bomb. This might just be the safest way to combat the consequences of social distancing while also keeping our community safe — and squeaky clean.
Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and the interim campus pastor of Lenoir-Rhyne University.