Column: Personal touch is powerful

Does the healing touch of Jesus also speak to some larger interconnection that binds people together across their differences — across ability, age, gender, race, and socio-economic status? Does the healing touch represent a personal connection that is grounded in genuine relationship and able to cultivate transformation? Touch, after all, causes a moment of connection. It invites each person to stop and recognize the human beside them; it simply feels “real".

In his political reading of the gospel of Mark, theologian Ched Meyers writes that Jesus’ instances of healing are as much about restoration of a social order as they are about physical transformation. In those moments of healing touch, individuals are liberated from that which alienates them from others. Relationships are restored at the same time leprosy is cured or sight is returned. This touch heals community as well as individual. In the never-ending reality of this pandemic, how can we restore a sense of touch while continuing to keep one another safe?

The article I read did offer hope for warding off “touch-starved depression”. It indicated that personal grooming was a helpful means of combatting loneliness. Apparently, washing your hair activates the same nerves as giving a hug. This is good news for people of any age!

While we may not be able to shower the people we love with hugs in the midst of a pandemic, we can send a hug in a bottle of shampoo or a fancy bath bomb. This might just be the safest way to combat the consequences of social distancing while also keeping our community safe — and squeaky clean.

Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and the interim campus pastor of Lenoir-Rhyne University.