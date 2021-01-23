Column: One nation under God is the goal

These are hard questions with no easy answers. After much prayer and meditation God has shown me to remember that people are multi-faceted and we should look for points of agreement where they exist. Our first move spiritually is to want to be reconciled with friends and family rather than stew in anger over our loss or gloat in their face about our victory. Our willingness to extend a hand is a good place to start. The holy spirit can work in our willingness to live in peace with each other.

If we are willing, God can open windows of understanding that will help us see what matters to the other and why. As upset as I was about the riot at the Capitol I was moved by an interview with a young woman who was participating and through her tears she said “They tear gassed me while I was praying. Why did they have to do that?” Something about the way she asked this question touched me because I felt her sincerity. I wanted to know more about her and her reasons for being there.

We can make assumptions about movements, but the people in them are complicated and unique. If we want to bring peace we will have to be willing to listen to people we disagree with and try to understand what is motivating them. Our social divisions are not black and white — they are messy and blurred. We are not either racists or socialists. The truth lies in the gray areas that exist between us and we can be one nation under God If we are willing to hear each other and work to bring peace together.

The Rev. Susan Smith is associate pastor of Exodus Missionary Outreach Church.