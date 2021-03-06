Column: Moving from 'seek and destroy' to 'search and rescue'

Jesus transforms lives. Luke describes with great detail how the greatest missionary the world has ever known was once the greatest persecutor of the early church, “3 But Saul was going everywhere to destroy the church. He went from house to house, dragging out both men and women to throw them into prison.” Acts 8:3 Paul speaks of his personal mission to oppose the spread of Christianity, “9 I used to believe that I ought to do everything I could to oppose the very name of Jesus the Nazarene … I caused many believers there to be sent to prison. And I cast my vote against them when they were condemned to death.” Acts 26:9-10.
So what happened to turn Saul of Tarsus from his mission of “seek and destroy” to “search and rescue”? He met the risen Jesus as Christ appeared to him saying, “Yes, I am sending you to the Gentiles to open their eyes, so they may turn from darkness to light and from the power of Satan to God.”
How powerful it is to read that Paul once went from house to house dragging out both men and women to put them in prison and now Luke explains that Paul is going from “house to house” saying, “20 You know that I have not hesitated to preach anything that would be helpful to you” Acts 20:20. The great persecutor of Christianity became the greatest missionary of Christianity when he “confessed with his mouth and believed in his heart that God had raised Jesus Christ from the dead.” Romans 10:9 We know Paul’s conversion was real because the one who persecuted the church was now persecuted himself. Paul paid a high price so others could know the beauty and warmth of God’s redeeming grace.
Dr. Fred Craddock comments on Paul’s words: “I have not hesitated to preach anything that would be helpful” by saying that “From the first century until the present, church leaders have been tempted to say what will make them liked and successful in their congregations and denominations ...” Leaders must speak truth in love. We must not give into the current climate of a seek and destroy culture which dehumanizes anyone whom they disagree with. The church, too, must be careful for just as Paul went from “seek and destroy” to “search and rescue,” Christians can today turn from “search and rescue” to “seek and destroy” by engaging in gossip, and allowing our own prejudices to take our eyes off the purpose of the church.
Perhaps this is why Paul says in one of his most famous letters, “love is not jealous or boastful; 5 it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; 6 it does not rejoice at wrong, but rejoices in the right.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-6
May the risen Christ transform us from a “seek and destroy” culture to a “search and rescue church.”
The Rev. Charles Kyker is lead pastor of Christ Church in Hickory.