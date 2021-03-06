Column: Moving from 'seek and destroy' to 'search and rescue'

Jesus transforms lives. Luke describes with great detail how the greatest missionary the world has ever known was once the greatest persecutor of the early church, “3 But Saul was going everywhere to destroy the church. He went from house to house, dragging out both men and women to throw them into prison.” Acts 8:3 Paul speaks of his personal mission to oppose the spread of Christianity, “9 I used to believe that I ought to do everything I could to oppose the very name of Jesus the Nazarene … I caused many believers there to be sent to prison. And I cast my vote against them when they were condemned to death.” Acts 26:9-10.

So what happened to turn Saul of Tarsus from his mission of “seek and destroy” to “search and rescue”? He met the risen Jesus as Christ appeared to him saying, “Yes, I am sending you to the Gentiles to open their eyes, so they may turn from darkness to light and from the power of Satan to God.”