Column: Living by faith requires effort

It is easy to say that we live by faith, but we must ask ourselves “Faith in what”? Every day God’s people encounter situations where we must have faith to go about our daily routine. The word “faith” means “complete trust or confidence in someone or something," and I have been thinking about where this is true in my life.
When my son and daughter were little, we used to play a game called “Jump!” where they would stand on the stairs inside the house above my husband and me. We would encourage them to trust Mommy and Daddy and then we would say “Jump!” They would fly into our arms squealing with the glee of innocence that only little children possess. Those were good times. It felt good that our children had absolute faith in us because their experience was that we would catch them every time.
I have absolute faith in the traffic light system and so do you. Any time we drive through a green light, we have faith that the traffic system is working properly and that other people in the intersection will stop because they see red. In our busy day we just take it for granted that green lights mean “go”. Traffic would slow to a crawl if we didn’t have faith in the system and stopped at every green light to make sure the other cars were seeing red. Because our experience tells us that they work, we go through green lights without even thinking about it.
This week I demonstrated faith in the COVID 19 vaccine process when I got my first shot at the convention center. When it was my turn I walked into the booth and saw the syringes laying in a tray. I don’t know exactly how the vaccine is made, and I’m not sure what it does in my body, but I have decided to trust the medical professionals and public health officials who are encouraging us to be vaccinated.
On the way there my son called and said “Mom - are you sure about this? Have you really researched this vaccine?” I had to admit that I was participating by faith that this would be a good thing for me and the community. Even though I am very healthy with no underlying health conditions I was willing to participate because I am in the 65-plus club and I trust the Catawba County public health system. I wasn’t one bit worried as the needle went in my arm and I have felt fine since.
Every time I drive, I have faith that the brakes are going to work in my car, and I could name other ways that I live by faith in people, places, and things.
Knowing this, I am always surprised when I find myself doubting God’s ability to walk with me and help me in every aspect of life. My experience with God has shown me that he has always been there to help me manage the ups and downs of life with his power, his love, and his peace. Even so, sometimes I waste spiritual energy on anxiety or worry. For 2021, every time I drive through a green light without slowing down, I’m going to remember my faith in God needs to be just as strong.
The Rev. Susan Smith is associate pastor of Exodus Missionary Outreach Church.