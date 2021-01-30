Column: Living by faith requires effort

It is easy to say that we live by faith, but we must ask ourselves “Faith in what”? Every day God’s people encounter situations where we must have faith to go about our daily routine. The word “faith” means “complete trust or confidence in someone or something," and I have been thinking about where this is true in my life.

When my son and daughter were little, we used to play a game called “Jump!” where they would stand on the stairs inside the house above my husband and me. We would encourage them to trust Mommy and Daddy and then we would say “Jump!” They would fly into our arms squealing with the glee of innocence that only little children possess. Those were good times. It felt good that our children had absolute faith in us because their experience was that we would catch them every time.

I have absolute faith in the traffic light system and so do you. Any time we drive through a green light, we have faith that the traffic system is working properly and that other people in the intersection will stop because they see red. In our busy day we just take it for granted that green lights mean “go”. Traffic would slow to a crawl if we didn’t have faith in the system and stopped at every green light to make sure the other cars were seeing red. Because our experience tells us that they work, we go through green lights without even thinking about it.