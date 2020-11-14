Column: Know your neighbor

When a lawyer asked Jesus one day, “Who is my neighbor?” the question presupposed that some people are not neighbors; that there are those we don’t have to care about. Of course, followers of Jesus know otherwise. No one is officially beyond the bounds of our concern. But loving all people requires we start somewhere. And as John Henry Newman once preached, “The best preparation for loving the world at large is to cultivate an intimate friendship and affection toward those who are immediately about us.”
Meet Lucy Carlson, a 5-year-old who is starting with her neighborhood. In her household, honest conversation about current events is a regular occurrence. When national anger followed the death of George Floyd, Lucy was coloring on her front porch one morning. She said to her mom, “I think it’s important to know our neighbors. I’m going to meet them all. If they need help, I want them to know where I live so they can come to me for help. I’m going to have them sign my paper, so I know their name. But not in cursive.”
The next day, carrying an enormous piece of paper and a pouch of Crayola markers, Lucy and her mom headed to the first house. The family was cleaning out the garage when Lucy stepped up confidently. “Hi. I’m Lucy, and this is my mom, Erin. We live across the street, and I think it’s important to know your neighbors. So, I want you to sign my paper. You can come to my house if you need help, and I’ll help you.”
Smiling, each family member wrote their name with a marker. Nobody at the second house answered the door, so Lucy wrote down the address to remember to follow up later. At the third house, the moms got to talking. With some impatience, Lucy pulled her “phone” out of her pocket and started “typing.” Before long she said, “Mom, don’t you think it’s time to get going to the next house?” The neighbor asked what she was typing on. “It’s my phone. But it’s not a real phone. It’s actually a fan remote that doesn’t work.” The women laughed, and off went Lucy and her mother to the next house.
Lucy spent more summer days going house to house. She’d bring her poster-sized paper and pouch of markers along with her customary spiel. After introducing herself and telling the homeowner where she lived, she’d say, “I think it’s important to know your neighbors, so I want you to sign this.” As she handed them the paper adorned with rainbows and smiley faces, she made sure to point out her two glitter markers, but would also say, “You can pick whatever color you want.”
From her neighborhood journeys, Lucy learned how to make jam. Multiple neighbors offered their teenagers for babysitting. A retired music teacher let her strum the strings of his harp. Lucy showed off her yoga poses. She met a woman from China.
And then, Jacob Blake was shot. Lucy’s response, “Mom, I think we need to go meet some more neighbors.”
Friends, as we imagine our lives in this difficult time, may we be reminded of Ephesians: “In Christ Jesus you who were once far off have been brought near” (2:13). God came to where we are to draw us near. It was and still is the only way.
(This week’s meditation is adapted from an article by Peter W. Marty in Christian Century, October 21, 2020)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!