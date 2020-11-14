Column: Know your neighbor

When a lawyer asked Jesus one day, “Who is my neighbor?” the question presupposed that some people are not neighbors; that there are those we don’t have to care about. Of course, followers of Jesus know otherwise. No one is officially beyond the bounds of our concern. But loving all people requires we start somewhere. And as John Henry Newman once preached, “The best preparation for loving the world at large is to cultivate an intimate friendship and affection toward those who are immediately about us.”

Meet Lucy Carlson, a 5-year-old who is starting with her neighborhood. In her household, honest conversation about current events is a regular occurrence. When national anger followed the death of George Floyd, Lucy was coloring on her front porch one morning. She said to her mom, “I think it’s important to know our neighbors. I’m going to meet them all. If they need help, I want them to know where I live so they can come to me for help. I’m going to have them sign my paper, so I know their name. But not in cursive.”