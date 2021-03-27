Column: It's time to declare an emergency

This is a word we should use on rare occasions. The word is “emergency.” If we shout “emergency” all the time, then we lessen the meaning of the word. Webster defines it as “an unforeseen combination of circumstances or the resulting state that calls for immediate action.”
My concern is that the word isn’t used enough.
How many marriages could have been saved if one or both spouses would have said early enough, “We have an emergency. We are not communicating, and when we do, we attack each other. We only talk when it’s about the kids, and we constantly fight over money. We have an emergency, and we need counseling.”
How many companies could have avoided closing the doors if the leaders would have admitted, “We have an emergency.” Calling all hands on deck to watch the bottom line, correct service issues or manufacturing defects or delivery issues might have avoided the business going under. Instead, many leaders offer excuses.
COVID-19 has been a time when many companies, governmental agencies, school systems, and yes, churches have offered excuses instead of saying, “We have an emergency.”
Luke tells us that Paul recognizes an emergency when the sorcerer in Acts 13 is seeking to distort the truth of the gospel for his own means: “They reached Paphos, where they met a Jewish sorcerer, a false prophet named Bar-Jesus. 7 He had attached himself to the governor, Sergius Paulus, who was an intelligent man … 8 But Elymas, the sorcerer, interfered and urged the governor to pay no attention to what Barnabas and Saul said. He was trying to keep the governor from believing.”
Paul corrected Elymas and caused him to go blind for a moment so he would stop his deceiving Sergius long enough to hear the gospel message. When the governor heard of Jesus’ redemptive love, he became a believer. Paul had to act immediately, for eternal destinies were at stake.
Oh, how I wish church leaders and pastors could realize that our culture is in a state of “emergency.” The culture is turning away from God and turning to what Dr. Kenda Dean at Princeton calls “Moral Therapeutic Deism.” The moral is defined by popular culture and not healthy boundaries defined by Scripture. We view God as a divine therapist and not as a savior to save us from our depravity.
We need all hands on deck. All the sorcery of popular culture cannot transform the hearts of men and women. People need the hope and transforming love found in the risen Christ.
I would suggest leaders announce: 1) We must act — eternal destinies are at stake. 2) We need all hands and financial resources on deck. 3) Offer optimism — we are the Easter people — we can do this together. Reaching and loving one unchurched person at a time, inviting people to church, serving the homeless together. 4) Celebrate the wins — one profession of faith, one baptism, a one-month chip for sobriety — clap your hands and celebrate as you share the light of Christ and push back the darkness in our community.