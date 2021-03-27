Column: It's time to declare an emergency

This is a word we should use on rare occasions. The word is “emergency.” If we shout “emergency” all the time, then we lessen the meaning of the word. Webster defines it as “an unforeseen combination of circumstances or the resulting state that calls for immediate action.”

My concern is that the word isn’t used enough.

How many marriages could have been saved if one or both spouses would have said early enough, “We have an emergency. We are not communicating, and when we do, we attack each other. We only talk when it’s about the kids, and we constantly fight over money. We have an emergency, and we need counseling.”

How many companies could have avoided closing the doors if the leaders would have admitted, “We have an emergency.” Calling all hands on deck to watch the bottom line, correct service issues or manufacturing defects or delivery issues might have avoided the business going under. Instead, many leaders offer excuses.

COVID-19 has been a time when many companies, governmental agencies, school systems, and yes, churches have offered excuses instead of saying, “We have an emergency.”