Column: Hitting 'reset' a good idea

We are still in a global pandemic. One year ago, we were given “stay at home” orders and told to shut down all nonessential places, including the local church or synagogue. Frankly, many pastors, priests and rabbis were deeply offended that houses of worship were deemed nonessential.
Don’t misunderstand. Most of us understood the need to be safe, wear masks, keep a safe distance and stop the spread of the virus. However, in a time of crisis people need hope, encouragement and to worship a powerful God when we feel helpless. We have had to deal with the crisis of COVID-19, the crisis of fear, and now the crisis of apathy. Many of us are trying to come out of the fog and fatigue of COVID-19. How can we?
A crisis can produce clarity out of the fog and change problems into opportunities if we choose “Reset.” In Acts, Chapter 11, the early church was new, full of hope and a life-changing message. Christians faced three crises: a) Christians were being persecuted, b) convincing Jewish Christians that the Gospel is for the Gentiles, c) and a global famine. The elders had a choice to see only problems or hit reset to see the opportunities. When they scattered, it was an opportunity to share the good news of Christ “… as far as Phoenicia, Cyprus, and Antioch of Syria.” In the global famine “… the believers in Antioch decided to send relief to the brothers and sisters in Judea, everyone giving as much as they could.” Acts 11:29
The early church found clarity out of the fog of crisis by answering three critical questions that can help us out of the pandemic fog:
1) Who am I? You are created in the image of God. You are of great value. Your life is a gift from God and your gift back to God is what you do with your life. Warren Buffett was asked in 2019 what was the best investment to make now? Buffett’s answer: “Invest in yourself so you can be the best you can be. So you can be the best for others.”
2) What or who ultimately matters? A pandemic can clarify who or what is most important. Where should you spend your time for ultimate impact? Peter Drucker, a great business consultant, used to ask two questions of CEOs: “What’s your business” and “How is business?” Be the best you, be the best church, organization, business, school or nonprofit you can be. Prioritizing is the only way to do this. Remember, life is all about relationships — everything else is secondary from there!
3) What is my purpose? The early church knew its top priority — to share the hope of Christ. Prioritizing your life is vital. You have to say “no” to many things so you can fully say “yes” to what ultimately matters! Remember, “Only what is shared is multiplied.” Multiply your impact by using your gifts to serve others. Let’s hit reset today.
The Rev. Charles Kyker is lead pastor of Christ Church in Hickory.