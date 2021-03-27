Column: Hitting 'reset' a good idea

The early church found clarity out of the fog of crisis by answering three critical questions that can help us out of the pandemic fog:

1) Who am I? You are created in the image of God. You are of great value. Your life is a gift from God and your gift back to God is what you do with your life. Warren Buffett was asked in 2019 what was the best investment to make now? Buffett’s answer: “Invest in yourself so you can be the best you can be. So you can be the best for others.”

2) What or who ultimately matters? A pandemic can clarify who or what is most important. Where should you spend your time for ultimate impact? Peter Drucker, a great business consultant, used to ask two questions of CEOs: “What’s your business” and “How is business?” Be the best you, be the best church, organization, business, school or nonprofit you can be. Prioritizing is the only way to do this. Remember, life is all about relationships — everything else is secondary from there!

3) What is my purpose? The early church knew its top priority — to share the hope of Christ. Prioritizing your life is vital. You have to say “no” to many things so you can fully say “yes” to what ultimately matters! Remember, “Only what is shared is multiplied.” Multiply your impact by using your gifts to serve others. Let’s hit reset today.

The Rev. Charles Kyker is lead pastor of Christ Church in Hickory.