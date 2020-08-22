Column: God is never less than

Numbers 1:50-51
50 Put the Levites in charge of the Tabernacle of the Covenant, along with all its furnishings and equipment. They must carry the Tabernacle and all its furnishings as you travel, and they must take care of it and camp around it. 51 Whenever it is time for the Tabernacle to move, the Levites will take it down. And when it is time to stop, they will set it up again. But any unauthorized person who goes too near the Tabernacle must be put to death.
He’s never “Less than.” The Book of Numbers doesn’t typically show up on many devotional book pages, especially when there is a part that has people getting executed for getting next to the Tabernacle!
Numbers is the story of God’s people learning about him and learning about themselves. Thirteen months ago they had come out of generational slavery. People whose main identity is that of “less than” and a “mere possession," now are being called God’s Very Own. That kind of transition might take some time and might involve some serious changes of heart and thought.
Verses 50 and 51 teach us two historical truths about God. God is more holy than we could ever fathom, and God loves us and intends to live among us. Trying to explain God’s holiness is supremely tough, but we understand minute examples of it. When your mom has just completely mopped the floor and it’s sparkling, she will warn you “Don’t you DARE walk through here with those dirty shoes!” It’s the idea that we have the power to defile and unfortunately we are really good at it. So God lets the Israelites know, “I’m so holy that you can’t just casually come to me whenever” and yet “But I’m determined to live among you, and you are my people.” The two lessons being taught the Israelites are what we struggle with as Christians today; We forget that God is more holy than we can imagine and we also think he should dwell among us on our terms.
Consider for a moment today that it took the literal blood of Christ to allow you into God’s very presence and at the same time, God is so determined to live with you that he willingly gave his son so that you could. God hasn’t changed one bit. He’s still as holy as ever and still as determined as ever to be with you… but on his terms. Where we have thought of him as less than we need renewal, because he’s more holy than we could imagine and more loving than our hearts could fathom. He’s never less than.
The Rev. Paul Cummings is associate pastor of Corinth Reformed Church.
