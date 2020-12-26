Column: Give your life away

Early on in my career at the hospital the call went out, we need blood. Will you help? The Red Cross Bloodmobile would be parked near the emergency room ready to extract that life-giving fluid. I decided to have a go at it, so I signed up on the dotted line and then sat in line waiting my turn to enter the bloodmobile.
On my dog tags from the Air Force, I was listed as having O positive blood, but tests proved that was wrong, I was 0 negative. If the Air Force had given me blood, it would have caused some serious problems for me, perhaps death. Fortunately for me, I never needed blood while in the Air Force.
My 0 negative blood could be given to anyone, and was often given to newborn babies. I soon learned that there was a high demand for my blood type due to the blood shortage of O negative. I believe that the minimum waiting period was around 60 days between donations. This became a regular event for me. I felt very good about giving the gift of life.
Not everybody can give blood. There is a check list of places you’ve been, diseases you’ve had and your current state of health which determines if you are allowed to be a donor. In addition to this group, there are a large number of people who are afraid of needles. They can’t bear the thoughts of having someone stick a needle in their arm and draw blood. They would go down like the Titanic.
One day Jesus told his disciples that, “Greater love has no person, than the person who gives their life for another.” Life givers, that’s what we are called to be in this world! In another place and time, Jesus tells his disciples that, “The person who keeps their life will lose it, while the person who gives their life away will find it.” I believe that on several occasions Jesus used the words, “Lay down your life for another.” This is an act of submission to the needs of our neighbors, which Jesus identifies as being the entire world of humanity.
In his book, "Foxe’s Book of Martyrs," John Foxe takes the reader through a litany of individuals who died because they would not conform to certain religious practices. Foxe wrote his book back in the Seventeenth Century as he described the state of affairs in England. Today there are still places in the world where being anything other than the state religion will get you executed.
I often see on the sporting events on TV the players that wear a cross around their neck. Most wear an empty cross, which identifies the pathway to the Father. The words ring out, “Take up your cross and follow me!” Salvation is by way of the cross. On the other hand, the Catholic Church embraces the crucifix. This is the occupied cross. The historical Jesus is there on his throne. The message is one of sacrifice. It is often the message we don’t want to hear and the lifestyle we have difficulty embracing.
One of the popular commercials on TV says that we only go through this world one time, so we need to get all the gusto available to us. The emphasis is on the word “get”. The emphasis of the cross is “give”. Again the words ring out, “To whom much is given, much is required.” Unfortunately in some worship services, the emphasis of the message is strongly skewed in the direction of what has been given to us, and not much on what is required of us.
Are you a “life giver” or a “life keeper”?