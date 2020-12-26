Column: Give your life away

Early on in my career at the hospital the call went out, we need blood. Will you help? The Red Cross Bloodmobile would be parked near the emergency room ready to extract that life-giving fluid. I decided to have a go at it, so I signed up on the dotted line and then sat in line waiting my turn to enter the bloodmobile.

On my dog tags from the Air Force, I was listed as having O positive blood, but tests proved that was wrong, I was 0 negative. If the Air Force had given me blood, it would have caused some serious problems for me, perhaps death. Fortunately for me, I never needed blood while in the Air Force.

My 0 negative blood could be given to anyone, and was often given to newborn babies. I soon learned that there was a high demand for my blood type due to the blood shortage of O negative. I believe that the minimum waiting period was around 60 days between donations. This became a regular event for me. I felt very good about giving the gift of life.

Not everybody can give blood. There is a check list of places you’ve been, diseases you’ve had and your current state of health which determines if you are allowed to be a donor. In addition to this group, there are a large number of people who are afraid of needles. They can’t bear the thoughts of having someone stick a needle in their arm and draw blood. They would go down like the Titanic.