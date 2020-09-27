Column: Find joy in simple things

Dear Friends,
It has been an honor to write to you a few times this month, and I know you will be glad to have someone else writing for the next few months, but I wanted to thank you for reading our articles and being patient with us as we say things you may or may not agree with always.
So this week I simply want to tell you a story about the simple things in life. You know there are those times that we go crazy trying to find the latest and greatest things in life that will bring us joy and happiness, but very often it is the simple things in life that ultimately bring us joy and happiness.
I was reminded of that fact several weeks ago when our grandson Eli started playing T-ball in Cherryville. (Maybe you have heard the news from Cherryville that Eli Christy is the next Babe Ruth.) But Eli is a lefty and is learning the fine art of playing T-ball. Sometimes he understands that you need to hit the ball before you run and other times he just comes up to the tee and just runs to first base before he hits the ball. You see what we have come to learn about Eli is that he loves to run. He thinks it is really cool to run and slide into bases.
It is fun watching him play and we have had to do that through videos from our son and daughter-in-law, but from game one to game three he has learned a lot. He hits now before he runs and he understands that if you score more runs than the other team you win. He likes the T-ball format because he gets to run and hit and wear a glove. Doesn’t like the fielding aspect right now, but hopefully a few more games he will understand.
But what is amazing about T-ball has been our granddaughter Ella Ann. While Eli is busy learning about the fundamentals of baseball, she is sitting in the dirt, playing in the dirt and covering herself with grass and dirt. Yet if you were to ask Eli and Ella Ann who has the most fun with T-ball, it would be obvious that Ella Ann would win the prize. She is happy with just sitting in the dirt playing and making up her own game. It is amazing how it is often the simple things in life that bring joy.
So this week, I challenge you as I challenge myself to find those simple things in life that bring us joy. It is not the new TV, it is not the latest greatest car, it is not having a lot of money in a bank account, but it is found in relationships. It is talking to an old friend, it is being with friends and family.
Be thankful for the simple things in life and be thankful that we live in a place where we can walk outside and enjoy the simple things of life. I pray for a good week for you all and may we look to the simple things in life to find joy. Talk to someone this week you haven’t talked to in a while. Write a letter, or simply go on a walk……it is amazing how we forget, it is the simple things like sitting in the dirt that bring joy.
Grace and peace, Paul
The Rev. Paul Christy is senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Hickory.
