Column: Find joy in simple things

Dear Friends,

It has been an honor to write to you a few times this month, and I know you will be glad to have someone else writing for the next few months, but I wanted to thank you for reading our articles and being patient with us as we say things you may or may not agree with always.

So this week I simply want to tell you a story about the simple things in life. You know there are those times that we go crazy trying to find the latest and greatest things in life that will bring us joy and happiness, but very often it is the simple things in life that ultimately bring us joy and happiness.

I was reminded of that fact several weeks ago when our grandson Eli started playing T-ball in Cherryville. (Maybe you have heard the news from Cherryville that Eli Christy is the next Babe Ruth.) But Eli is a lefty and is learning the fine art of playing T-ball. Sometimes he understands that you need to hit the ball before you run and other times he just comes up to the tee and just runs to first base before he hits the ball. You see what we have come to learn about Eli is that he loves to run. He thinks it is really cool to run and slide into bases.