Column: Celebrating faithful women of color

This weekend we sit at the confluence of the culmination of Black History Month and the start of Women’s History Month. Black History Month officially began in 1976, although it has been celebrated in some form in the United States for a century. Women’s History Month came into being in 1988 when President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation for its observance. In the spirit of celebrating the contributions of female North Carolinians of African descent, I offer this brief word about a few trailblazing women of faith who hail from the Tar Heel State.
Born in 1910, Pauli Murray was raised by her aunt and grandparents in Durham. As a young adult in the late 1930s she became involved in the American civil rights movement. She graduated from law school in 1944 and helped to form both the Congress of Racial Equality and the National Organization for Women. In 1977 Pauli Murray became the first African American woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church. On Feb. 13 that year she was the first woman to celebrate Eucharist at the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill. According to the church website, this was where her grandmother had been baptized 123 years earlier as a slave girl. Murray was named a saint in the Episcopal Church in 2012.
Closer to Hickory, Katie Geneva Cannon grew up in a racially segregated Kannapolis in the 1950s. She was ordained in the Catawba Presbytery of the United Presbyterian Church in my home town three years prior to Pauli Murray. Cannon was a gift to the church as well as the academy and is lauded as the founder of womanist theology. She left a legacy drawn from Black women’s embodied knowledge. Cannon helped to pave the way for scholars such as Emilie Townes who was born in Durham and was as the first African-American woman president of the American Academy of Religion. Townes is ordained in the American Baptist tradition and serves today as the dean of the Vanderbilt Divinity School.
At the end of the same decade that saw the ordinations of Murray and Cannon, Earlean Miller became the first Black woman to be ordained in the Lutheran church. She served at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Greensboro into the mid-1980s and has been an inspiration to many young women.
I did not learn about any of these women in my seventh-grade North Carolina history class just as I did not learn about John Punch, the Wilmington coup, or many other aspects of this country’s racial history.
As much as we need to learn about and celebrate the lives of people such as these, we must also recognize that their successes were not easily won. They faced discrimination and ridicule; they endured slurs and insults. Their struggles for inclusion and acceptance were more difficult than many other people face.
In an often-quoted poem, Pauli Murray wrote, “Hope is a song in a weary throat.” As we look for signs of hope in the weariness of our own times, may we take courage and find inspiration in women such as Murray, Cannon, Townes, and Miller — and countless others — who have taught the world much about faith, hope, and love.
Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and the interim campus pastor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.