Column: Celebrating faithful women of color

This weekend we sit at the confluence of the culmination of Black History Month and the start of Women’s History Month. Black History Month officially began in 1976, although it has been celebrated in some form in the United States for a century. Women’s History Month came into being in 1988 when President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation for its observance. In the spirit of celebrating the contributions of female North Carolinians of African descent, I offer this brief word about a few trailblazing women of faith who hail from the Tar Heel State.

Born in 1910, Pauli Murray was raised by her aunt and grandparents in Durham. As a young adult in the late 1930s she became involved in the American civil rights movement. She graduated from law school in 1944 and helped to form both the Congress of Racial Equality and the National Organization for Women. In 1977 Pauli Murray became the first African American woman to be ordained in the Episcopal Church. On Feb. 13 that year she was the first woman to celebrate Eucharist at the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill. According to the church website, this was where her grandmother had been baptized 123 years earlier as a slave girl. Murray was named a saint in the Episcopal Church in 2012.