Column: Birth of child a time to rejoice, prepare

It was a cold winter’s day and some snow was beginning to accumulate on the ground. Inside the home of Manley and Bessie Ford a child was trying to come into the world, but with some difficulty.
The mother to be was a small-framed person, weighing probably not much more than a 120 pounds. It was her first attempt at motherhood, and it would be her last. The struggle went on for hours, as Dr. Gold waited with the family for nature to take its course.
In a back room of the house, Emma Lou Skipper Ford lay struggling to bring this child into the world. It was a struggle that would go on through the night. There was no pain medication provided, just words of encouragement from family.
Just a month before, another baby had come into the world on that same bed. Lilian Ford Ellenburg had given birth to her daughter, Evelyn. Seems this place had become a birthing center. In fact two other babies had been born here, Harold and Joyce Ellenburg. So this child would be the fourth to be born in this room and on this bed. The only question that remained was WHEN? So at 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, a 6-pound baby that was given the name of Robert Loran Ford decided to make his appearance. Much to the relief of his mom!
Nearly 12 years later, another baby was in the process of coming into the world at Frye Hospital in Hickory. Born to Wayne and Juanita Newton and given the name Teresa Gail Newton, weighing in at 6 pounds. Her grandfather stated that he was going to call her Gail, after his favorite TV personality Gayle Storm.
Many years later, Robert would be watching as his wife, Gail Newton Ford struggled to bring her child into the world. A new baby was given to the world by the name Lauran Gayle Ford. Never mind that it took all night and finally at 9:20 am on Nov. 17 she decided to come into the world weighing in at 6 pounds.
I have been reminded on several occasions that I know nothing about bringing a baby into the world. I have to admit that I didn’t experience the same kind of pain that my wife did. In fact it made her mad that in the middle of her struggle to give birth, I was having breakfast in the same room provided for me by the hospital.
Believe me after a night of watching my wife suffer through all of this, I was plenty hungry. I was her coach, so I needed plenty of energy to do my job. It went something like this, “Now dear, breathe in and breathe out. Just relax and everything will be ok.” Somehow these words did not bring a great deal of comfort to her and she let me know in a very stern way. I was walking on thin ice and I knew it.
The struggle of birth is a prelude to the struggle of life. Growing up is not easy and helping a child through the process of growing up is a great challenge. The story of the pregnancy of Mary and the eventual birth of her son Jesus is from start to finish a tale of mystery and intrigue. Again we lack details about Mary and her struggles to bring this child into the world, but Matthew and Luke make it perfectly clear that the life of this child would be contested from beginning to end.
The ingredients of faith, hope, and love are vital factors in a long-term relationship. Without these factors, you just have people living together for mutual convenience. The bottom line is that developing and maintaining relationships is a process of give and take. Sometimes one person in a family becomes the center piece that gets all the attention. This is not healthy. In other families one person becomes the black sheep who gets all the blame if something goes wrong. This too is not heathy.
From the wisdom of Proverbs we have these thoughts: Parents take responsibility for training your child in the ways that are true, good, and wholesome and that child will be less likely to deviate from it, and if they do will be mostly likely to return to their good upbringing. (Paraphrase by RLF)
A child was born, a child is born, a child will be born. A family was formed.
What ingredients can you provide?
