Column: Birth of child a time to rejoice, prepare

Many years later, Robert would be watching as his wife, Gail Newton Ford struggled to bring her child into the world. A new baby was given to the world by the name Lauran Gayle Ford. Never mind that it took all night and finally at 9:20 am on Nov. 17 she decided to come into the world weighing in at 6 pounds.

I have been reminded on several occasions that I know nothing about bringing a baby into the world. I have to admit that I didn’t experience the same kind of pain that my wife did. In fact it made her mad that in the middle of her struggle to give birth, I was having breakfast in the same room provided for me by the hospital.

Believe me after a night of watching my wife suffer through all of this, I was plenty hungry. I was her coach, so I needed plenty of energy to do my job. It went something like this, “Now dear, breathe in and breathe out. Just relax and everything will be ok.” Somehow these words did not bring a great deal of comfort to her and she let me know in a very stern way. I was walking on thin ice and I knew it.