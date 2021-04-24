Column: Be more aware of your world

Marie Howe is a poet who has taught at Sarah Lawerance College, Dartmouth College and New York University. In a 2013 interview on the radio program, “On Being with Krista Tippett,” Howe told Tippett she made her students write 10 observations every day as a practice in presence.
Howe remarked that her students found this exercise hard. She said, “I tell them to write only observations, no metaphors, which is hard because they have to endure the thing — write a line or two of observation. Here is a glass of water on the table and the light is coming through it.”
She says it is hard, but after about four weeks everyone has a breakthrough. This is in some way, a spiritual exercise. It is an intentional pause; a reason to cease being productive or to stop parenting and stop consuming and just be aware of the world. An engagement of our senses. Perhaps beauty and awe will come from it. But this will require work and patience.
So today I offer you 10 observations from my Monday:
1. I can hear the fish tank in the office next to mine, as the water cycles and bubbles for those busy, colorful fish.
2. The smell of roasted butternut squash has lingered in my kitchen overnight.
3. The shoes I have on are not comfortable, but look good.
4. The floor in the hallway at the church creaks and sometimes I can tell who is coming by the creaking sounds the floor makes.
5. Knees are really useful. But sometimes mine hurt.
6. A robin ran quickly on spindly yellow legs across the pavement.
7. The ferns on my porch are looking brown instead of green. I blame the cold nights.
8. The raspberries I ate were perfect. Related — raspberries are expensive.
9. There is yellowish-green pollen everywhere.
10. When I dropped off my girls for tennis practice, I parked next to a woman whose van was full of stuff. She saw me looking.
The list isn’t all that exciting. But what it made me do was stop and become more aware of my surroundings. Maybe I will try and do this for the next few weeks or so and maybe you’ll think about doing it, too. Ten observations a day. And even if our lists aren’t very exciting maybe that’s part of the point — that we can learn to be attentive to the marvel that is our life. Finding the holy within the mundane. Ps. 24 says, “The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the world, and those who live in it…”
The Rev. Heather Wood Davis is associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church.