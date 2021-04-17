Column: Abundant life requires risk

Tony Campolo is a well-known Christian sociologist and pastor. In one of his talks, he cites a study which asked adults over the age of 95 this question: If you could do it all over again, what would you do different? These elder adults consistently responded that looking back, they would reflect more, risk more, and do more things that would live on after they die.

Risk more. That’s the one I struggle with the most. Maybe you, too. I don’t like risk. I like certainty. I try not to leave anything to chance. I like to know how things will turn out before I start them. I am by nature what you would call “risk-averse.”

Well, it turns out that the 95-year-olds in the study didn’t judge their lives in terms of the successes or failures, but by the risks taken or not taken. It’s not that they regretted what was, but that they longed for what could have been. In fact, looking back they realized that most of the things that at the time seemed so successful weren’t such a big deal.

And they realized how many of the things that seemed like failure at the time didn’t turn out so bad after all. And now, with the wisdom that came with hindsight, they understood that to do something truly important necessarily involves risk.