Church finds safe ways to share food, message

HICKORY — First Presbyterian Church in Hickory is a busy place on Wednesday evenings as members enjoy safe ways to gather, eat and worship.

Prevented from having Wednesday night suppers inside right now, drive-thru takeout meals are available for those who sign up. Chef Matt Parker continues to prepare delicious meals for 150-200 people each week.

Meals are served in biodegradable takeout boxes and distributed in FPC reusable bags. Many appreciate a night off from cooking and take their meals home while others enjoy the nice weather and eat with friends on the church grounds.

Volunteers, both children and adults, collect money and run meals to the cars while congregational care volunteers deliver meals to members who are recovering from illness, unable to get out or drive, or have recently experienced a birth or death in their family.

Following supper, a Vespers service is held at 6:30 p.m. in the courtyard outside the sanctuary. Members and visitors bring chairs or find a spot on the rock wall. Everyone wears a mask and practices social distancing. This brief service includes prayer, an inspirational message and singing. The whole evening is designed as a great way to safely experience worship and fellowship.

For more information, visit the church at hickoryfpc.org or call 828-322-6343.