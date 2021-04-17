Church adapts to meet needs

HICKORY — First Presbyterian Church in Hickory enjoyed bringing back an in-person worship option on Easter Sunday while serving those in need in the Hickory community.

Four services were offered to be able to follow social distancing guidelines for about 225 worshipers. Two of the services were livestreamed to give members and guests the choice to watch remotely.

Purchasing an Easter lily in memory or honor of a loved one has always been a tradition at the church. With the uncertainty about the worship options until right before the holiday, the church gave members the chance to make a donation towards providing supplies, toiletries and other wish list items benefitting the women served by Safe Harbor Rescue Mission.

First Presbyterian Church raised more than $2,100 and purchased the items needed by Safe Harbor. Church members were very excited to be able to help such a great organization. Many more memorials and honoraria were given this year than in the past.

After such a long break from gathering in person, the worship spaces certainly did not need all the lilies to look beautiful to the members.