 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christians United for Israel plans convocation
0 comments

Christians United for Israel plans convocation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Christians United for Israel will present a biblical and historical convocation from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at 98 Third Ave., SE, in the Sunny Valley Conference Room.

The topic will be "Israel or Palestine, What are the Biblical and Historical Facts?"

Among those attending will be Minister David F. Bares II, Pastor David E. Roberts II of Morning Star First Baptist Church, and Rabbi Dennis Jones of Temple Beth Shalom.

For more information, call Bares at 828-303-3283.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert