Christians United for Israel plans convocation

HICKORY — Christians United for Israel will present a biblical and historical convocation from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at 98 Third Ave., SE, in the Sunny Valley Conference Room.

The topic will be "Israel or Palestine, What are the Biblical and Historical Facts?"

Among those attending will be Minister David F. Bares II, Pastor David E. Roberts II of Morning Star First Baptist Church, and Rabbi Dennis Jones of Temple Beth Shalom.

For more information, call Bares at 828-303-3283.