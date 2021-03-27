Annual youth revival to be at Hickory church

HICKORY — Morning Star First Baptist Church Youth Missionaries will present the 13th annual youth revival at 5:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, April 5-7. The services will be presented in the church parking lot unless it rains, when services will be moved inside. Participants should wear face masks and observe social distancing. Speakers will include Minister Trevor McPherson.
Thursday, April 8, will feature Youth Explosion/Talent Night.
To let organizers know which evening your youth group will provide songs or praise dance, call Sister Genita Hill at 828-244-1572 or the church office at 828-327-2067.
