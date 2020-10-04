Registration deadline for Election Day is Friday, and other information you should know about the election

Witnesses are instructed to stay close enough to the voter that they can see them marking the ballot but far enough away that the witness cannot see how the person is marking the ballot.

Observing at the polls

President Donald Trump has urged supporters in recent weeks to become observers at the polls.

North Carolina law does allow for polling observers but the requirements about how they must behave are strict.

There are two basic types of observers: those who can observe within the polling location and those who must stay outside.

Observers inside the polling location must be appointed by the political parties. Those observers are allowed to take notes, observe proceedings without interfering with voters, request the list of voters at certain times and report any concerns to election officials. They are not, however, allowed to speak with voters, hand out campaign materials or talk to voters.

These observers are also not allowed to take photos or video of voters unless they get permission from the voter and the chief judge. When it comes to candidates, the observer needs the permission of the candidate but not the chief judge.

Outside monitors are allowed to show up at the polls but must stay behind election buffers and out of the voting space. These monitors can hand out campaign materials, talk with voters and report concerns to election officials. They may not, however, interfere in the election process or intimidate voters.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

