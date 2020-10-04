Registration deadline for Election Day is Friday, and other information you should know about the election

Polls in Catawba County will open in less than two weeks but the 2020 election is already underway.
By Friday morning, the Catawba County Board of Elections had received more than 4,100 absentee ballots of the nearly 11,500 that have been requested.
The next major deadline for voters this year will be Friday. It’s the last day for voters to register so they can request an absentee ballot or vote on Nov. 3.
People can, however, still register and vote from Oct. 15-31 as part of the state's one-stop voting efforts.
By Friday morning, the number of registered voters was nearly 107,000. That number included roughly 46,300 Republicans, 36,800 unaffiliated voters, 22,900 Democrats and a little more than 500 Libertarians.
Here’s a look at more information on two topics that have dominated this year’s elections: absentee voting and observing at the polls.
Absentee ballot witness signatures
Make sure you have your witness sign before submitting your absentee ballot to make sure it counts. That point was made clear this week following a ruling from federal District Court Judge William Osteen. Osteen’s ruling came in the context of a lawsuit over North Carolina’s absentee voting lawsuit and a memo the N.C. State Board of Elections sent to county election boards on Sept. 22.
In the Sept. 22 memo, the State Board said voters who submitted a mail-in ballot lacking a witness signature could fix the problem by submitting an affidavit. Osteen ruled on Wednesday that the board’s position was not in accord with his previous ruling and that it effectively eliminated the witness requirement, which Osteen upheld.
For now, county boards of elections have been instructed by the state board to stop processing those specific ballots and store the ones they have until further instructions are given.
Certain other ballot problems can still be remedied by sending in the affidavit, according to a follow-up memo from the State Board. These include ballots where the voter did not sign the certification or signed in the wrong place or where the witness did not print their name, address or signed on the wrong line.
Only one witness is needed.
Certain individuals are not allowed to serve as witnesses. These include people younger than 18, and a candidate for office who is not the voter’s close relative, according to information on the state board website.
In the case of voters who are in the hospital or live in a care facility, employees of the hospital or facility are not allowed to be witnesses. Elected officials, officers within political parties and campaign managers and treasurers are also not permitted to be witnesses for those individuals.
Witnesses are instructed to stay close enough to the voter that they can see them marking the ballot but far enough away that the witness cannot see how the person is marking the ballot.
Observing at the polls
President Donald Trump has urged supporters in recent weeks to become observers at the polls.
North Carolina law does allow for polling observers but the requirements about how they must behave are strict.
There are two basic types of observers: those who can observe within the polling location and those who must stay outside.
Observers inside the polling location must be appointed by the political parties. Those observers are allowed to take notes, observe proceedings without interfering with voters, request the list of voters at certain times and report any concerns to election officials. They are not, however, allowed to speak with voters, hand out campaign materials or talk to voters.
These observers are also not allowed to take photos or video of voters unless they get permission from the voter and the chief judge. When it comes to candidates, the observer needs the permission of the candidate but not the chief judge.
Outside monitors are allowed to show up at the polls but must stay behind election buffers and out of the voting space. These monitors can hand out campaign materials, talk with voters and report concerns to election officials. They may not, however, interfere in the election process or intimidate voters.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
