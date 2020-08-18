Dean Proctor takes office as state senator for Catawba, Alexander counties

Catawba and Alexander counties have a new state senator.

Dean Proctor, 78, a retired Hickory beverage wholesaler, was appointed as the new senator for the 42nd Senate District. He was sworn in on Saturday.

He fills the vacancy left by Andy Wells, a Republican who resigned from the Senate in July to become a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation.

Proctor was already the Republican nominee for the Senate seat, having defeated physician assistant Mark Hollo in the March primary.

The appointment allows him to serve through the end of the year. He will face Democrat Tina Miles in the Nov. 3 election with hopes to extend his tenure beyond that time.

Proctor’s previous government experience includes appointments to the state transportation board and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

“I’m looking forward to serving the citizens of Catawba and Alexander county,” Proctor said.

Under state law, Republican leaders in Catawba and Alexander counties are tasked with making a recommendation to the governor about who should fill any vacant seat.