Congressional candidates McHenry, Parker talk COVID, qualifications

Rep. Patrick McHenry is seeking reelection to what would be his ninth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He faces Democratic challenger and Statesville attorney David Parker.
The district will look significantly different this year because of changes to the district map.
Before the changes, the 10th District included most of Catawba County, a chunk of Iredell County and extended south and west to cover Lincoln, Gaston, Cleveland, Rutherford and Polk counties, as well as part of Buncombe County.
Under the map in effect for this year’s election, the district still covers most of Catawba County. However, it now extends north and west of Lincoln and Catawba counties to include all of Iredell, Yadkin, Surry, Stokes and Rockingham counties and the parts of Forsyth County outside of Winston-Salem.
The new district changes also resulted in McHenry losing some territory in the northwest part of Catawba County to the district currently represented by Virginia Foxx.
Registered voters can check to see what district they are in by visiting https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup and typing in their information.
The change in district lines will not shift the political character of the district since the new counties included in the district are solidly Republican.
McHenry and Parker submitted the following responses about their campaigns.
Patrick McHenry
Why are you the right person to represent this district in Congress?
I am humbled to have received the support of 10th District voters eight times. I have received their continued support because I share their western North Carolina values and I have defended those values in Washington.
My constituents want fewer taxes, less government and more freedom, and I will always fight for their priorities.
I have worked closely with President Trump to implement our shared conservative agenda, and I know the voters of the 10th District want a close ally of the President to be reelected with him so we can get back to work, rebuilding America to the heights of his first term.
What do you see as the most important issue in this campaign and what do you think should be done to address that issue?
The most important issue in this campaign is returning to the record-breaking economy that we enjoyed before COVID reached the United States.
By cutting taxes and slashing burdensome regulation, the Trump administration and Republican leadership created an environment for job creation, consumer confidence, a soaring stock market, and record-low unemployment.
A major component of this success was President Trump’s work to renegotiate terrible trade deals. The 10th Congressional District has been devastated by these terrible deals. The movement of textile and manufacturing jobs out of our country has hurt our communities.
The Trump administration has worked to renegotiate trade deals that protect the American worker, but we still have work to do.
I will continue to work on legislation, like the American PPE Supply Chain Integrity Act I introduced, that will support American manufacturers and reduce our dependence on foreign countries. Continuing to bring jobs back to America will play a major role in our recovery from the pandemic and the resurgence of our booming economy.
What, if any, further actions do you believe the Congress should take to address the pandemic? If you do not believe further action is required, why do you feel that way? If you do believe further actions are needed, what specifically do you support?
In the short term, we must measure twice and cut once when it comes to further pandemic spending.
I am in favor of providing more relief for small businesses struggling with the fallout from this virus, but our focus must be narrowly tailored to be most effective.
I will not support wasteful spending on progressive pet projects proposed by Nancy Pelosi under the guise of COVID relief. Democrats have been holding relief hostage to score political points.
In the future, we must remain diligent in planning for the next epidemic. It is imperative to pursue policy that will allow the federal government to assist states in deploying rapid testing, key to reducing the spread of a virus.
Boosting state governments’ capacity in testing will increase the chances of addressing outbreaks in particular regions, protecting the most vulnerable, and allowing daily life in unaffected parts of our country to continue on.
This is why I introduced the Right to Test legislation which removes the regulatory barriers coming from Washington and allows states to rapidly produce and distribute diagnostic tests when they face a public health emergency.
Are there any issues where your position differs from your party’s position? Please explain your reasoning, even if you completely agree with your party’s positions.
I believe in the Republican Party platform and I am confident our ideas represent the best path forward for our country.
Under President Trump’s leadership, Republicans have cut taxes, slashed regulation, and fostered a record-breaking economy. Republicans have secured our border, bolstered our military, and cemented our role as a world leader.
COVID-19 has dealt us a tough hand, but Republican policies will nurture the innovation needed to push our country forward and return stronger than ever.
I stand with my Republican colleagues as we make our commitment to America, to restore our way of life, rebuild the greatest economy in history, and renew the American dream.
David Parker
Why are you the right person to represent this district in Congress?
I have dedicated 40 years to serving the people of North Carolina. My concern for the quality of life and the rights of North Carolinians goes well beyond politics, and I have committed my life to supporting my North Carolina neighbors.
My campaign platform is based on the Golden Rule of “Love Thy Neighbor” and respect — love of neighbor — is the root of the work of American government in general and Congress in particular.
I bring a commitment to representing the real people here in North Carolina District 10, listening to their needs and fighting for what will make their lives better.
I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.
What do you see as the most important issue in this campaign and what do you think should be done to address that issue?
Health care: A healthy America is a strong America. Every American should have access to basic universal health care without being afraid of going into debt because of a health emergency. Health care ties into almost every other issue Americans face. Business and economics: Why not take the weight of paying health-care costs off of our small businesses to allow them the opportunity to grow?
Climate change: As climate change accelerates natural disasters, pandemics, and food shortages, reliable health care will be critical for protecting the wellness of the American people.
COVID-19: We need efficient and universal distribution of COVID vaccines when the time comes. The parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible shows us the importance of providing aid to all, no matter their background or situation. The American government needs to look to this lesson and the Golden Rule and make health care accessible to all.
What, if any, further actions do you believe the Congress should take to address the pandemic? If you do not believe further action is required, why do you feel that way? If you do believe further actions are needed, what specifically do you support?
Congress needs to be providing support to everyday Americans, not just bailing out multi-billion-dollar corporations. We need another stimulus bill to make sure that the Americans who have lost work, health care or security due to COVID-19 are protected.
One in five adults in North Carolina is currently without health care, most due to COVID-19 job loss. We should be getting to work fighting to support these everyday people. The pandemic should not be a partisan issue! Congress should be focused on keeping people safe, not partisan bickering.
Are there any issues where your position differs from your party’s position? Please explain your reasoning, even if you completely agree with your party’s positions.
My position is based on the Golden Rule and the U.S. Constitution. Often, these positions overlap with the Democratic Party’s positions, but I believe strongly in fighting against toxic partisanship. I will stand by a commitment to loving my neighbor and upholding the freedoms outlined in the Constitution first and foremost.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
