Viewmont students learn about suffragettes

Just over 100 years ago, women were not allowed to vote in the United States. In August of 1920, that all changed as the women’s right to vote became known as the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
A century later, in April of 2020, while celebrating her 100th birthday in union with the centennial recognition of women’s right to vote, Harriett Bannon, a resident of Hickory and former teacher at Viewmont Elementary School, published her first book, “Heroes of History, Suffragettes, Vote for Women.”
Noted as a “Read, Color, and Learn Book,” Bannon’s book, which is dedicated to the children of the world, is not only a history book for children, but serves as an educational tool for literacy, while providing visual activities. Each book comes with coloring pencils so that children may color the historical figures as they discover significant biography details.
Bannon’s creative friends joined her in the writing and design of “Suffragettes,” including Gayle Coyne serving as co-author, Harriett Jeffords (a retired teacher from Jenkins Elementary) serving as curriculum consultant, and artist, Brigette O. Hadley, who provided all illustrations. Published by Redhawk Publications at Catawba Valley Community College, the supportive team worked with Bannon to officially give her the title as “author.” Robert Canipe, English instructor, general editor and publisher, along with Richard Eller, CVCC historian-in-residence and director, Redhawk Enterprises, as well as Patricia Thompson, project coordinator, Redhawk Publications — collectively set “Suffragettes” in motion for production and distribution. James Broselow, a new contributor to the book’s availability and educational access for students, is providing a hybrid quick information (qi) learning system.
Every fifth-grade student at Viewmont Elementary, along with their teachers, is now the recipient of “Suffragettes.” The team recently gathered at Viewmont Elementary to celebrate. Donors, thus far, in helping with the distribution of “Suffragettes” to classrooms include Carolyn Offill, Gisella and Vincent Falletta, Robert and Judy Bannon and Dr. Terrance Coyne. Anyone interested in donating books to a classroom may contact Gayle Coyne at gaylecoyne@gmail.com
Bannon celebrated her 101st birthday Thursday.
“We are thrilled to receive an entire set of Ms. Bannon’s books for our fifth-grade students,” said Viewmont Principal, Jeff Hodakowski.
The book can be ordered through Redhawk Publications, 2550 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602, purchased on Amazon, or purchased in Hickory at Jenny’s Gifts and Accessories or at the Old Hickory Station.