Viewmont students learn about suffragettes

Just over 100 years ago, women were not allowed to vote in the United States. In August of 1920, that all changed as the women’s right to vote became known as the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

A century later, in April of 2020, while celebrating her 100th birthday in union with the centennial recognition of women’s right to vote, Harriett Bannon, a resident of Hickory and former teacher at Viewmont Elementary School, published her first book, “Heroes of History, Suffragettes, Vote for Women.”

Noted as a “Read, Color, and Learn Book,” Bannon’s book, which is dedicated to the children of the world, is not only a history book for children, but serves as an educational tool for literacy, while providing visual activities. Each book comes with coloring pencils so that children may color the historical figures as they discover significant biography details.