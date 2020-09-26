These teachers are advocates, and you can be, too

School looks a little different this year. Yellow buses are not full every day, and teachers are spending extensive amounts of time preparing virtual lessons for their students. As kids adapt to these new schedules as well, two retired teachers are advocating for children who are adapting to a new schedule and a new home.
Debbie Lloyd and Sue Martin have a combined teaching experience of 50 years. During those years as teachers, they came in contact with Guardians ad Litem who were advocating for the rights of the very children Debbie and Sue were teaching. A Guardian ad Litem (GAL) advocates for what is in the best interest for children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect. The GAL talks with people directly involved in a child’s life, of which teachers are a primary source of information as to how a child is experiencing their daily environment.
Debbie found sociology and social work was the major she wanted to pursue, but she had a dream one night she was teaching children with disabilities. The dream was so real to her, she felt she was being steered towards the path she was meant to follow and changed her major. During her 30 years working in a special education classroom, Debbie taught the same children for several years and found what teaching styles worked for each individual child.
As Debbie developed that teaching relationship with her students, she found some of her students had suffered abuse or neglect by their family, and she became a fierce advocate (as a teacher) to do her level best to undo the damage done by the very people who were supposed to love and care for them the most. As Debbie was teaching and doing her best to advocate for her students, she became aware one of her children had a GAL.
Debbie learned that the primary role of a GAL is to advocate for the best interests of a child in court, and she found out she could become a GAL volunteer as well. Debbie has now been a GAL since 2016, and her passion has not diminished to keep children safe from those who would harm them through neglect or abuse.
Sue was a teacher of elementary and middle school children for 20 years. Sue’s love for teaching was cultivated as she watched how great of a teacher her cousin was, and Sue was inspired to follow that same path.
Through her years of teaching, Sue’s favorite part was always watching children as they matured and grew academically. Much like Debbie, Sue also became aware of the disparities of some of her children and came into contact with a GAL through the school system. Sue has been retired for over 10 years and still misses the excitement of starting a new school year. She has now been a GAL since 2012 and still continues to fervently advocate for the best interests of Catawba County children who need a voice.
Unbeknownst to Debbie and Sue when they joined the GAL program, they would have opportunities to socialize with other GALs, would become friends, and would advocate together for the rights of children on numerous cases. They have both expressed that their advocacy as teachers was limited even though they had the desire to advocate more. As GALs, they are now able to advocate for all the things they were not quite able to as teachers, and you can still hear that caring teacher voice as they chat with their children and express their concerns to the judge.
The Guardian ad Litem Program in Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties is looking for teachers like Debbie and Sue to continue advocating for children’s educational, psychological, emotional, and physical needs. All you need is to have a sincere concern for children, be ready to meet the challenge and fulfill the call to be the voice for these children.
For more information on the Guardian ad Litem Program and how you can become a child advocate for the children in your community, visit www.volunteerforgal.org, or call 828-466-6121. You can also find the organization on Facebook at NC Guardian ad Litem- Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties.
