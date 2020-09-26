These teachers are advocates, and you can be, too

Debbie learned that the primary role of a GAL is to advocate for the best interests of a child in court, and she found out she could become a GAL volunteer as well. Debbie has now been a GAL since 2016, and her passion has not diminished to keep children safe from those who would harm them through neglect or abuse.

Sue was a teacher of elementary and middle school children for 20 years. Sue’s love for teaching was cultivated as she watched how great of a teacher her cousin was, and Sue was inspired to follow that same path.

Through her years of teaching, Sue’s favorite part was always watching children as they matured and grew academically. Much like Debbie, Sue also became aware of the disparities of some of her children and came into contact with a GAL through the school system. Sue has been retired for over 10 years and still misses the excitement of starting a new school year. She has now been a GAL since 2012 and still continues to fervently advocate for the best interests of Catawba County children who need a voice.