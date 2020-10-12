Teacher receives relocation check from foundation

HICKORY — Moving to a new location for employment can be expensive, especially if the new employer does not assist with moving costs.
In the field of education, it’s a rare occurrence to learn of any teachers receiving assistance with a relocation move for a new teaching position. However, at Hickory Public Schools, new Hickory High math teacher, Lindsay Damron, recently received a check for $2,500 from the HPS Education Foundation Inc. to assist with her move from Wake County to Hickory.
A teacher for Wake County Schools for the past six years, Damron is thrilled to be teaching at Hickory High. “I am originally from Hickory and everyone at HHS has made me feel so welcomed and at home,” said Damron.
A graduate of NC State University, Damron is mom to two young sons, ages 4 and 1. “I am appreciative to the Education Foundation for their generosity in awarding me with $2,500,” said Damron.
“Teachers have no additional funds awarded to them to help with moving expenses. Unlike some corporate benefits, those who choose education as a career often carry the load of additional expenses,” said Harriett Jeffords, president of the HPS Education Foundation.
According to the HPS Education Foundation Executive Director Sandi Fotheringham, one of the goals of the Foundation is to help with teacher recruitment. “We offer relocation bonuses as an incentive to attract good teachers to HPS. We are very pleased to award a bonus to Lindsay Damron who was recruited to teach math at Hickory High.”
The HPS Education Foundation, in addition to awarding grants to HPS teachers over the years, has awarded relocation checks in the past to teachers who moved to Hickory from out of state and if in state, from a considerable distance from Hickory Public Schools.
To learn more about the HPS Education Foundation or to make a donation, visit their website: http://www.hickoryeducationfoundation.org.
