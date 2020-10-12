Teacher receives relocation check from foundation

HICKORY — Moving to a new location for employment can be expensive, especially if the new employer does not assist with moving costs.

In the field of education, it’s a rare occurrence to learn of any teachers receiving assistance with a relocation move for a new teaching position. However, at Hickory Public Schools, new Hickory High math teacher, Lindsay Damron, recently received a check for $2,500 from the HPS Education Foundation Inc. to assist with her move from Wake County to Hickory.

A teacher for Wake County Schools for the past six years, Damron is thrilled to be teaching at Hickory High. “I am originally from Hickory and everyone at HHS has made me feel so welcomed and at home,” said Damron.

A graduate of NC State University, Damron is mom to two young sons, ages 4 and 1. “I am appreciative to the Education Foundation for their generosity in awarding me with $2,500,” said Damron.

“Teachers have no additional funds awarded to them to help with moving expenses. Unlike some corporate benefits, those who choose education as a career often carry the load of additional expenses,” said Harriett Jeffords, president of the HPS Education Foundation.