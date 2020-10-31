Social networking workshop offered at HUB

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center and The HUB at Hickory Crossing will co-host a "Social Networking in 2020 and Beyond" workshop at the HUB at Hickory Crossing on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m. with limited capacity and social distancing.

The pandemic has forced business owners to network differently than ever before, and social media now plays an even bigger role in networking. This workshop explores new ideas and the potential of social networking focused on business goals, including using LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms to discover the potential of well-designed profiles and highly focused networks.

There is no charge to participate in this workshop. The program will be held with limited attendance and social distancing at The HUB at Hickory Crossing, which is located in downtown Hickory at 210 Main Ave. Way SE. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.