School superintendents attend Nu Chapter meeting

Each superintendent had five minutes to answer questions about the challenges that educators face during the pandemic, the measures that are being taken to reach critical benchmarks in reading, and their suggestions for encouraging teachers during this time. The leaders cited the challenges of communication coming from so many sources, such as the NC Department of Public Instruction, the Center for Disease Control, Catawba County Health Department, and others to be directed to parents, students, and teachers. Other remarks addressed on-going, research-based instruction to meet the benchmarks for reading, as well as positive feedback and nurturing gestures like gift bags and refreshments to show teacher support.