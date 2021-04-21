School superintendents attend Nu Chapter meeting

HICKORY — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held a virtual March business meeting and program recently.
Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, welcomed all participants, including Gamma Phi Chapter members, who joined the program segment of the meeting. Next, Snyder introduced the three Catawba County superintendents, who participated in a panel discussion: Matt Stover, Catawba County Schools; Aron Gabriel, Newton-Conover City Schools; and Robbie Adell, Hickory Public Schools.
Each superintendent had five minutes to answer questions about the challenges that educators face during the pandemic, the measures that are being taken to reach critical benchmarks in reading, and their suggestions for encouraging teachers during this time. The leaders cited the challenges of communication coming from so many sources, such as the NC Department of Public Instruction, the Center for Disease Control, Catawba County Health Department, and others to be directed to parents, students, and teachers. Other remarks addressed on-going, research-based instruction to meet the benchmarks for reading, as well as positive feedback and nurturing gestures like gift bags and refreshments to show teacher support.
Following the program, Nu Chapter conducted its business session with Snyder presiding. The president’s report announced that Nu Chapter achieved points for a Superior Chapter Achievement Award, and the “Treasured Roses” Ceremony is scheduled for April 27 at the outdoor pavilion behind Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton.
Members were also recognized for prestigious awards. Marilyn Futrelle is a Golden Key nominee, Hannah Wirt is a Beginning Teacher Award candidate, and Kerri Wimberly is the recipient of the Nu Chapter Shining Star and nominee for the NC DKG Rising Star. Snyder also reminded members that books for the “Books for Kids” project could be dropped off at designated sites on March 6, and the deadline for paying Nu Chapter dues is June 1.
The president’s report concluded with a preview of the 2021 NC DKG Convention’s virtual format being held April 20-25. During committee reports, the membership chair, Carol Bostian, announced that both prospective members were approved by an online vote of members prior to the meeting and will be invited to join Nu Chapter.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.