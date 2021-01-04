Red Hawks recognize alumnus Watts for SkillsUSA service

As Watts became more involved with the organization, he continued to be amazed by SkillsUSA.

“When I eventually worked my way up to the position of president, the amount of support never increased. Instead it was maintained to such a high level that I believe more support was impossible,” he said. “The ability to participate in various community service opportunities, such as the Skills for Skills Craft show as well as the Celebration of Nations event, were truly a blessing.”

On top of his key organization roles, Watts won two SKillsUSA national championships in Entrepreneurship while he was at CVCC.

He is currently enrolled at Appalachian State University as a business finance major.

“As I reflect on my term as president I like to think of myself as a president who was leading its members, but this simply was not the case. The members were leading me,” Watts said. “They taught me not only things technically, but things physically and emotionally as well. I cannot thank my advisors and fellow members enough for all that they have done and all that they have taught me. Every single person I encountered in my journey has proven to me that they all are champions at work. My only regret is not being able to stay in the organization and continue to help the community grow."