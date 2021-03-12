Nu Chapter supports educational excellence

HICKORY — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, was organized on May 9, 1942, and committed its chapter to the mission statement of DKG: to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Nearly eight decades later, Nu Chapter continues to support excellence in education through a variety of projects. Given the challenges of the pandemic, Nu Chapter has adapted its fundraising efforts and its methods to support teachers and motivate students.
For the last 19 years, Nu Chapter has awarded teacher grants to educators in local school systems. These grants fund requests for educational materials, such as books, microscopes, musical instruments and voice recorders. The grants have been funded with proceeds from fundraisers, donations and a membership assessment. Due to pandemic restrictions, teachers need consumable supplies for every student. As a result, the teacher grants committee changed its application requirements for 2020 to permit teachers to request consumable classroom materials. For the 2020-21 school year, Nu Chapter awarded 11 teacher grants, totaling $2,800.
Nu Chapter initiated the Reader Leaders project in the three local school systems during the 2017-18 school year with funding from the NC DKG Educational Foundation. The goal of this project is to support classroom teachers in their efforts to help struggling readers. When it began, Nu Chapter volunteers taught skill lessons and gave each student a book to keep. This year, the readings have continued virtually, with members reading to classes using Google Meet and Zoom. This year, student copies of each book are delivered to the schools before each of the three reading sessions. Funding is now provided by the chapter.
Nu Chapter established a project to support the professional growth of beginning teachers. When the project was initiated, members “adopted” a first-year teacher from a local school system and offered encouragement. For the last few years, Nu Chapter members have also provided refreshments and delivered gift bags to first-year teachers in the Hickory Public Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba County Schools.
Nu Chapter is partnering with its sister chapter, Gamma Phi, in a new project, “Books 4 Kids,” to collect books for the Little Free Libraries. The Catawba County Partnership for Children provides these free-standing, weather-resistant wooden boxes that house books for families to share with their children. In January, Nu Chapter and Gamma Phi Chapter members donated more than 250 books by depositing them at designated drop-off sites in Catawba County. Another book collection is scheduled for March.
Opportunities to volunteer are an important part of Nu Chapter’s program of work. One such project is support of Classroom Connections, a free store in Hickory where teachers can “shop” for classroom supplies. Classroom Connections serves seven counties. Volunteers donate their time to greet teachers, provide shopping instructions, and record each shopper’s items.
In addition to these projects, Nu Chapter awards scholarships to its members pursuing graduate study or seeking National Board Certification. The chapter also makes an annual contribution to the Lenoir-Rhyne University Hattie Fowler Scholarship fund in honor of one of Nu Chapter’s founders.