Nu Chapter supports educational excellence

HICKORY — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, was organized on May 9, 1942, and committed its chapter to the mission statement of DKG: to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Nearly eight decades later, Nu Chapter continues to support excellence in education through a variety of projects. Given the challenges of the pandemic, Nu Chapter has adapted its fundraising efforts and its methods to support teachers and motivate students.

For the last 19 years, Nu Chapter has awarded teacher grants to educators in local school systems. These grants fund requests for educational materials, such as books, microscopes, musical instruments and voice recorders. The grants have been funded with proceeds from fundraisers, donations and a membership assessment. Due to pandemic restrictions, teachers need consumable supplies for every student. As a result, the teacher grants committee changed its application requirements for 2020 to permit teachers to request consumable classroom materials. For the 2020-21 school year, Nu Chapter awarded 11 teacher grants, totaling $2,800.