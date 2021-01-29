Nu Chapter DKG welcomes Region X director

Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its January business meeting and program virtually with 43 members participating. Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, recognized guest Brenda Smith, president of Gamma Phi Chapter.
Snyder then called the meeting to order and introduced guest speaker, Teresa H. Cowan, NC DKG president. Cowan challenged members to recall how they felt the day someone recognized their value as an educator and invited them to join DKG. She encouraged members to revisit those feelings about membership and share them with others. Nominations for new members are due March 1.
Michelle Wilkins Webber, Region X director, presented a program on chapter ratings and growth of membership. Webber began by recognizing Nu Chapter for its strong leadership and membership, citing a model newsletter, excellent programs, and efforts to connect and nurture one another. She challenged the chapter to reach out to the community for prospective members and encourage college students to join.
After Webber’s message, Snyder presided over the business meeting. The president’s report included a reminder about the “Books 4 Kids” collection, a joint project with Gamma Phi Chapter to benefit the Catawba County Partnership for Children’s Little Free Libraries.
Other items in the president’s report included updates on chapter achievement, opportunities for nurturing members, and an announcement about the delay of the Treasured Roses ceremony until late spring or summer. Pat Gibson and Brenda Eckard were recognized for 50 years of continued service and leadership to Nu Chapter. In honor of their achievement, Nu Chapter will donate $50 each, one dollar for each year of membership, to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Highlights of committee reports included a preview of the March 6 meeting, updates on Reader Leaders and Classroom Connections projects, and challenges to reach out to newly elected legislators about educational policies. The beginning teacher support committee will distribute goody bags to first-year teachers from Newton-Conover City Schools and Hickory Public Schools. The teacher grants committee awarded 11 educational grants to area teachers for the 2020-2021 school year. Nu Chapter members were reminded to nominate potential members by March 1, 2021.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.