Nu Chapter DKG welcomes Region X director

Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its January business meeting and program virtually with 43 members participating. Dee Snyder, Nu Chapter president, recognized guest Brenda Smith, president of Gamma Phi Chapter.

Snyder then called the meeting to order and introduced guest speaker, Teresa H. Cowan, NC DKG president. Cowan challenged members to recall how they felt the day someone recognized their value as an educator and invited them to join DKG. She encouraged members to revisit those feelings about membership and share them with others. Nominations for new members are due March 1.

Michelle Wilkins Webber, Region X director, presented a program on chapter ratings and growth of membership. Webber began by recognizing Nu Chapter for its strong leadership and membership, citing a model newsletter, excellent programs, and efforts to connect and nurture one another. She challenged the chapter to reach out to the community for prospective members and encourage college students to join.

After Webber’s message, Snyder presided over the business meeting. The president’s report included a reminder about the “Books 4 Kids” collection, a joint project with Gamma Phi Chapter to benefit the Catawba County Partnership for Children’s Little Free Libraries.