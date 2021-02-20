Northview Middle team honored for achievements

HICKORY — The educational team at Northview Middle School, one of nine schools with Hickory Public Schools, recently received notification that the school has been re-designated as a School to Watch. The announcement came from School to Watch state co-directors, Chris Cook from Appalachian State University, and Jennifer L.H. Hall from Durham Public Schools.

Based on the school's strengths, including focus on data analysis, school-wide communication systems, and the response to COVID-19, the Northview Middle School team is being celebrated for demonstrating academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity, and organizational structures that support the success of all students.

"The Schools To Watch redesignation is truly a feather in the cap of Northview Middle School," said Northview principal Robert Brown. "The faculty and staff of the school have done an absolutely amazing job of providing a first-class education for all of our students. The teachers have made tremendous efforts to engage students in the educational process, maintain an extremely warm and positive school culture, and use a variety of data to enhance educational outcomes for all students. To say that I am proud of the school and the faculty and staff is a vast understatement. Each day, I am amazed at what they accomplish while operating in a pandemic that has created a decidedly less than ideal environment."