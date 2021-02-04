New assistant superintendent of human resources named

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced the addition of Rae Thompson as assistant superintendent of human resources. Thompson is taking over for Chris Gibbs, who is retiring after 33 years in education.

Thompson is a familiar face to the school system, having served the district as the director of personnel development. In her new role, Thompson will oversee hiring and employment practices for CCS while supporting administrators in their daily work with employees. “I look forward to bringing my 17 years of human resource experience into this new role. I am excited to have this opportunity to continue the forward momentum of our school system,” she said.

Stover noted that Thomspon brings a positive and upbeat nature to her new role along with her professional capabilities that have garnered her the respect of colleagues throughout the district and beyond.

"Although Mrs. Thompson and I have worked together in personnel development, it will be a great experience to see her lead the entire Human Resources Department for Catawba County Schools, which is a tall task with over 2,000 employees. She will do a wonderful job."