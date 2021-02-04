New assistant superintendent of human resources named

NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced the addition of Rae Thompson as assistant superintendent of human resources. Thompson is taking over for Chris Gibbs, who is retiring after 33 years in education.
Thompson is a familiar face to the school system, having served the district as the director of personnel development. In her new role, Thompson will oversee hiring and employment practices for CCS while supporting administrators in their daily work with employees. “I look forward to bringing my 17 years of human resource experience into this new role. I am excited to have this opportunity to continue the forward momentum of our school system,” she said.
Stover noted that Thomspon brings a positive and upbeat nature to her new role along with her professional capabilities that have garnered her the respect of colleagues throughout the district and beyond.
"Although Mrs. Thompson and I have worked together in personnel development, it will be a great experience to see her lead the entire Human Resources Department for Catawba County Schools, which is a tall task with over 2,000 employees. She will do a wonderful job."
Thompson is replacing a well-known figure in Gibbs, who left a positive mark on the district during his 23 years with Catawba County Schools. As Stover noted: "Chris Gibbs will be greatly missed by not only me, but by hundreds of employees across this district who he has created a close working relationship with over his 33 years of service. Mr. Gibbs has a heart of gold and is passionate about students and staff, which made for a perfect human resources leader in education. This district will miss his wisdom, care, and passion."
Thompson began her career with CCS as a middle school theater arts teacher at Jacobs Fork Middle School before leading the Beginning Teacher Support Program. A longtime resident of the area, she is married with a 14-year-old son, two rescued dogs, and one cat. She loves water sports and spending time with family and friends.